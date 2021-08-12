AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s premiere episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Rampage television show that will be held on Friday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center.

-Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the Impact World Championship.

-Britt Baker vs. Red Velvet for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol for the TNT Championship.

Powell’s POV: Cage will also challenge Omega for the AEW Championship at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on September 5. The Rampage broadcast team is listed as Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Mark Henry, and Taz. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members afterward.