NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, and podcasts, Tully Blanchard

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT airs live from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The top match is listed as Roderick Strong vs. Keith Lee for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is a taped show tonight from the Jericho Cruise. The show features Pac vs. Jon Moxley to become No. 1 contender to the AEW Championship. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I’ll be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members. Jake Barnett has the night off and will be covering Friday’s Smackdown.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on Clash of Champions XXII from January 1993.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features the band The Killer Queens, an all female Queen cover band. The previous show was a tribute to late Rush drummer Neil Peart with drummers Mike Portnoy, who was friends with Peart, and Charlie Benante. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show features Ryan “Ryback” Reeves. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast focuses on the 1990 Royal Rumble. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tully Blanchard is 66. The WWE Hall of Famer is the son of promoter Joe Blanchard and the father of Tessa Blanchard.



