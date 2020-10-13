WWE Raw viewership for night two of the WWE Draft

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.855 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.686 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.006 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.884 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.676 million viewers. The three hours finished fourth, sixth, and seventh in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The NFL game won the night with 10.694 million viewers for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints game. The October 14, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.279 million viewers for the second night of the WWE Draft (night one aired on Smackdown).



