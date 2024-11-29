WWE Smackdown preview: The card for the Survivor Series WarGames go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Smackdown.

-Roman Reigns and CM Punk meet

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match

-Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu in a WarGames advantage match

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade

Powell's POV: The Black Friday edition of Smackdown was taped last Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center.