Progress Wrestling “Chapter 174 – Vendetta 2” results: Vetter’s review of Luke Jacobs vs. Leon Slater for the Progress Title, Subculture vs. Sanity, Trent Seven vs. Ricky Knight Jr.

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Progress Wrestling “Chapter 174 – Vendetta 2”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

November 24, 2024 in London, England at Electric Ballroom

The crowd is maybe 300 or so. Lighting is alright.

1. Ethan Allen vs. Man Like Dereiss. Allen just did a quick North American tour, and he was on last week’s Progress show in a tag match that involved Dereiss; Allen is a young white kid of average size. Dereiss immediately hit some forearms and he clotheslined Allen to the floor, where they brawled in front of the fans. In the ring, Allen took control and he kept Dereiss grounded. He hit a series of elbow strikes on the mat at 4:30. Dereiss hit a suplex and they were both down. Dereiss hit a German Suplex at 7:30, then a backbody drop. Allen hit a back suplex and he applied a Crippler Crossface at 9:30. Ethan’s pale white chest looks like raw hamburger from chops. Dereiss escaped and applied an STF, but Allen reached the ropes.

They both stood up just before a 10-count at 11:30. Ethan hit some spin kicks to the thighs while Dereiss hit more chops. Dereiss hit a kip-up stunner, then a pop-up powerbomb, then a plancha to the floor at 13:30. He powerbombed Allen on the edge of the ring frame, and that popped the crowd. Allen recovered and whipped Dereiss into the chairs. The ref had been counting, and he counted both men out, earning a “bull shit! chant from the fans, who then switched to “Let them fight!” Good action; I’m a bit surprised Dereiss didn’t eventually get the win.

Man Like Dereiss vs. Ethan Allen went to a double count-out at 14:26.

2. Emersyn Jayne vs. Lana Austin. Jayne is a bit taller and thicker, and she won what was essentially a squash match last week over Natalie Sykes. The commentators said Austin hasn’t been here in more than 100 days. Lana hit a low blow to start. Emersyn hit a second-rope crossbody block. Lana flipped Jayne to the wood floor at 1:00, and they fought at ringside. Lana hit a snap suplex on the bare floor! She got a nearfall back in the ring, and Jayne was selling back pain. Lana hit a suplex into the turnbuckles at 3:30. Lana kicked Jayne as she was tied upside down at 6:00, and Jayne again fell to the floor.

In the ring, Jayne hit a low blow kick and a second-rope flying legdrop at 7:30, then some flying forearms. She hit a snap suplex and was fired up, hitting a missile dropkick for a nearfall, then a sliding German Suplex in the ropes, then a Death Valley Driver. Lana hit a headbutt and she set up for a DDT out of the ropes; however, Jayne got a rollup with a jackknife cover for the pin! The commentators certainly treated it like an upset. They shook hands, but then Lana hit a discus forearm!

Emersyn Jayne defeated Lana Austin at 11:02.

* A woman who was in the crowd jumped in the ring and beat up Lana. (Lana jawed at her early in the match when the action was on the floor; I don’t know who she is.)

* Last week, Simon Miller agreed to fight three heels, but not in a handicap match; this is a four-way! Will the heels wind up fighting each other?

3. Simon Miller vs. Will Kroos vs. Session Moth Martina vs. Gene Munny in a four-way for the Proteus Title. Miller brought a puppet to the ring. Yeah, this is going to be all comedy. Munny and Martina sat in the front row, so this started like a one-on-one match, but Simon clotheslined Kroos to the floor. (The first time I saw Kroos a year ago, he was a beast. They’ve turned him into a cartoon character. It’s like watching Brodus Clay going from a monster to a dancing Funkasaurus.) Martina twerked in the ring; Simon turned away, so she hopped on his back and choked him at 2:00. Kroos hit a senton on Miller; so far, this has been 3-on-1. Martina beat up the puppet. Munny shoved it in Miller’s mouth; the crowd played along with the silliness, and the puppet was kicked into the crowd, and the crowd reacted in horror.

Simon began punching the male opponents. Kroos hit a German Suplex. He hit a powerslam on Martina! Kross went for a frogsplash but Simon moved and Kross landed on Martina! Miller bodyslammed Kroos, then he speared Munny, then a spear on Kroos for a believable nearfall at 7:30. Gene hit a low blow on Miller. Martina hit a Bronco Buster on Miller. Kross splashed Munny onto Miller in the corner! Kroos ‘slipped’ off the ropes and fell, and he rolled away. Gene told Martina to pin Simon, and he turned to the crowd. However, Miller rolled up Martina out of nowhere for the pin. Meh; the comedy didn’t work for me today.

Simon Miller defeated Will Kroos, Gene Munny, and Session Moth Martina in a four-way to retain the Proteus Title at 10:09.

4. Trent Seven vs. Ricky Knight Jr. This is the first match here in five years for Seven, and he got a “welcome back!” chant. They shook hands at the bell then locked up, and they traded chops and forearm strikes. Ricky tied his own arms up in the ropes and invited Seven to chop him. Seven hit a crossbody block and a bodyslam at 4:00. Knight hit a dropkick that sent Seven to the floor, so Ricky hit a flip dive to the floor on him. They fought into the crowd. Ricky leapt off a stage and hit a Cactus Elbow drop onto Seven down below at 6:30, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Trent dove back into the ring to avoid being counted out. Seven hit a piledriver on the ring apron and they both fell to the floor at 9:00.

In the ring, Seven hit a bodyslam and was in charge. Seven hit a DDT for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. Ricky hit a springboard forearm to the back of the head, then a dropkick into the corner. He hit a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall at 12:30. They fought on the top rope, and Seven slammed him to the mat for a nearfall. Ricky hit a top-rope back suplex! He missed a 450 Splash, and Seven punched him in the face and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 15:00 and we got a “fight forever!” chant. Trent snapped Ricky’s fingers. Ricky hit a Muscle Buster for a nearfall. Seven hit a Dragon Suplex, a spinning back fist, and the Seven Star Lariat for a believable nearfall. Ricky missed a LIonsault and Seven hit a piledriver, but Ricky kicked out at one! Knight hit a Rikishi Driver/sit-out piledriver for the pin! That was really good.

Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Trent Seven at 18:42.

* They each got on the mic and put each other over. Seven vowed he is back in Progress to stay!

* Intermission wasn’t edited out but it’s easy to zip over.

5. Kanji vs. Nina Samuels. I haven’t seen much of Nina since NXT-UK ended. They jawed at the bell and Nina slapped her in the face. Nina is perhaps three inches taller. Kanji hit a 619 at 2:00. Nina kept Kanji grounded, tying her in a bow-and-arrow. Kanji hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 7:00, then a spear for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes. Nina hit a backbreaker over her knee, but Kanji hit a diving forearm, and they were both down at 10:00. The crowd was fully behind Kanji. They got up and traded more blows. Kanji hit a missile dropkick and Nina sold pain in her shoulder., and the ref checked on her. However, Nina hit a superkick and a Go To Sleep-type move for the pin. The commentators were angry that Nina had them fooled by selling the shoulder injury.

Nina Samuels defeated Kanji at 11:53.

* Nina beat up security who tried to stop her from beating up Kanji more after the bell. She got on the mic and said she should be a champion by now, but others keep messing it up for her.

6. “Lykos Gym” Kid Lykos and Lykos II vs. Connor Mills and Nico Angelo. Lykos II and NIco (think Crowbar) opened. Nico mounted Kid Lykos and repeatedly punched hm. Angelo hit a second-rope elbow drop. Connor got in and twisted Kid Lykos’ leg. Kid Lykos hit a top-rope double crossbody block at 4:30. Nico hit a Flatliner onto the middle turnbuckle on Lykos II, and the heels kept Lykos II in their corner. Nico hit a rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 7:00, and he switched to a half-crab, and he turned it into a Stretch Muffler. He hit a swinging powerbomb on Kid Lykos. Mills tied Lykos II in an ankle lock, and Lykos II tapped out. Good match; I think this is the first match I’ve seen from Nico, and he impressed. Lykos II limped and was held to the back, selling the damage to his ankle.

Connor Mills and Nico Angelo defeated Kid Lykos and Lykos II at 9:09.

* A graphic aired to highlight that Game Changer Westling is headed to London on Jan. 26.

7. “Subculture” Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs. “Sanity” Big Damo and Axel Tischer. Obviously, all four were in the WWE system; I have no idea how many times they’ve squared off. Needless to say, Sanity are much bigger. Again, if you haven’t seen Damo in a while, he’s completely bald with a long beard; still plenty of back hair! Axel and Webster opened. Subculture couldn’t budge Damo, so they each hit a splash on him. Tischer tripped Andrews at 4:00 and Sanity began working him over. Axel hit a release German Suplex. Damo hit a senton that flattened Andrews. Webster got a hot tag and hit some dropkicks. His chops didn’t effect Damo. He stood on the ring post and hit a flip dive to the floor on Sanity at 7:30.

In the ring, Subculture hit a team powerbomb move on Axel. Webster hit a plancha to the floor on Damo. Andrews hit Stundog Millionaire on Axel. Webster tried a Swanton Bomb, but Tischer got his knees up. Sanity hit a team powerbomb. Axel hit a decapitating clothesline on Webster, and Damo hit a Vader Bomb to pin Webster. Good match.

Axel Tischer and Big Damo defeated Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews at 10:15.

8. Luke Jacobs vs. Leon Slater for the Progress Title. Slater pinned Jacobs in a tag match a week ago. The crowd was hot and split as they stared at each other from across the ring. Jacobs rolled to the floor and stalled. They finally tied up at 2:30 with a feeling-out process, and Jacobs rolled to the floor again at 5:00. Back in the ring, Slater hit a series of kicks in the corner and was fired up. He hit a dropkick at 6:30, then a plancha to the floor. Back in the ring, Jacobs hit a German Suplex and immediately took control. “Like a flick of a switch,” a commentator said. He hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:30. He whipped Slater into the corner, with Slater crashing upside-down; a second one sent Slater over the top rope and to the floor at 10:00.

Jacobs rammed Slater spine-first into the ring frame; in the ring he hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall, and the crowd chanted, “you can’t beat him!” Slater hit a huracanrana, but Jacobs quickly regained control. They traded forearm strikes. Leon hit a running Mafia Kick and they were both down at 14:30. Leon hit a dropkick in the corner for a nearfall, then a big stomp to the back of the head. Leon hit a springboard-back-elbow, but Jacobs hit a T-Bone Suplex into the corner, then a brainbuster for a nearfall at 17:30, and the crowd rallied for Slater. Jacobs hit a high back suplex. Slater hit an axe kick in the ropes, and they fought on the ring apron, and Jacobs powerbombed hm on the apron at 19:30!

Slater got back into the ring to avoid a count-out, but Jacobs leveled him with a forearm strike. Slater hit a roundhouse kick to the head! He climbed to the top rope, but Ethan Allen ran to ringside to distract Slater. Deriess attacked Allen and those two brawled to the back. Slater hit a running stunner for a nearfall at 22:00. Jacobs hit a pop-up powerbomb and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and the crowd rallied for Leon. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Jacobs hit a discus forearm. Slater hit a Poison Rana and a Buzzsaw kick to the head. He went for the 450 Splash but Jacobs got his knees up to block it. Jacobs hit a spear for a believable nearfall at 25:30, and the crowd again chanted, “you can’t beat him!”

Slater got some rollups for nearfalls. Jacobs hit a clothesline to the back of the neck. Jacobs hit a leaping headbutt. Slater hit a top-rope twisting superplex for a believable nearfall at 29:30. Jacobs tied Slater in a sleeper on the mat! Jacobs let go and hit a decapitating clothesline, then a pilediver for a nearfall. Jacobs hit another hard clothesline for another believable nearfall, and Jacobs looked perplexed. Jacobs held Slater’s wrists and stomped on his chest. Jacobs grabbed his title belt and hit Slater in the face with it for a nearfall, but Dereiss pulled the ref from the ring at 32:30! (Why isn’t that a DQ?) Slater hit a dive over the corner turnbuckle onto Jacobs on the floor. In the ring, Slater nailed his Swanton 450 Splash for a nearfall, but Jacobs hooked both arms, rolled Slater over, and pinned him!

Luke Jacobs defeated Leon Slater to retain the Progress World Title at 33:46.

Final thoughts: What a tremendous match to follow up on last week’s episode, where Slater scored the pin. Two top-tier talents just left it all in the ring in a tremendous match. Go out of your way to see this if you have Triller+. Knight-Seven was really good for second place. Subculture vs. Sanity was entertaining for a distant third. I have noted this a few times now, but I really hope that Progress and Triller+ reach a long-term deal to keep airing episodes.