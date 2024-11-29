TNA Turning Point lineup: The card for tonight’s TNA+ special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s TNA Turning Point event that will stream live from Winston-Salem, North Carolina at Benton Convention Center.
-Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship
-Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace in a best of three falls match for the Knockouts Championship
-Moose vs. Laredo Kid for the X Division Title
-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Kushida
-Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin in a No DQ match
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana
-Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Hammerstone vs. Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. John Skyler in a Turkey Bowl match
-(Pre-Show) Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans in a three-way
Powell’s POV: The pre-show airs at 5:30CT/6:30ET on the TNA YouTube Page. The main card starts at 6CT/7ET and will stream on TNA+.
