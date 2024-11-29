What's happening...

WWE Speed – Natalya vs. B-Fab

November 29, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Friday on social media with the following match featuring Natalya vs. B-Fab in the opening round of the eight-woman tournament for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship held by Candice LeRae. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Natalya won the match to advance and will face Zelina Vega. Wednesday’s show has Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre. The winner of that match will meet the winner of Michin vs. Ivy Nile in the next round. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday episodes.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.