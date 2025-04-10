AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starks in an Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament quarterfinal match

-Harley Cameron vs. Athena in an Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament quarterfinal match

-Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita in an Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament quarterfinal match

-Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian,

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler speak

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts at MassMutual Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).