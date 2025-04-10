TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact grades, poll results, Jesse Neal, Juice Robinson, Angelo Poffo, Paul Bearer

What's happening...

April 10, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Mance Warner vs. AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan in a TNA International Championship tournament first round match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 46 percent of the vote. B finished second with 35 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. C finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my post show audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jesse Neal is 45.

-Juice Robinson (a/k/a Joseph Robinson) is 36.

-The late Angelo Poffo was born on April 10, 1925. He died on March 4, 2010. He is the father of Randy Savage and Lanny Poffo.

-The late Bill Moody was born on April 10, 1954. He died on March 5, 2013 of a heart attack at age 58. He is better known as Paul Bearer and Percival Pringle III.

