TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact grades, poll results, Jesse Neal, Juice Robinson, Angelo Poffo, Paul Bearer

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Mance Warner vs. AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan in a TNA International Championship tournament first round match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 46 percent of the vote. B finished second with 35 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. C finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my post show audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jesse Neal is 45.

-Juice Robinson (a/k/a Joseph Robinson) is 36.

-The late Angelo Poffo was born on April 10, 1925. He died on March 4, 2010. He is the father of Randy Savage and Lanny Poffo.

-The late Bill Moody was born on April 10, 1954. He died on March 5, 2013 of a heart attack at age 58. He is better known as Paul Bearer and Percival Pringle III.