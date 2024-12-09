WWE Smackdown preview: The card for Friday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Bayley vs. Chelsea Green in a Women’s U.S. Title tournament semifinal match

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin in a Women’s U.S. Title tournament semifinal match

Powell’s POV: The Women’s U.S. Title tournament final will take place on the December 14 Saturday Night’s Main Event special on NBC. Smackdown will be live from Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).