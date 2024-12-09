AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.
-Kazuchika Okada vs. The Beast Mortos in a Continental Classic blue league match
-Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale to qualify for the International Women’s Cup match
Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped on Thursday in St. Louis at Chaifetz Arena. The show will air Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. My review will be available late Saturday due to Saturday Night’s Main Event coverage. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
