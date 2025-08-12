AEW Collision rating for Kyle Fletcher vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the TNT Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 423,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The previous Collision aired on a Thursday and averaged 409,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. The last time the show aired on a Saturday was on July 26, when the show averaged 327,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. One year earlier, the August 10, 2024, edition of AEW Collision averaged 370,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.