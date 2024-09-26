AEW WrestleDream lineup: AEW World Championship match set for next month’s pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, October 12 in Tacoma, Washington at the Tacoma Dome.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship

Powell’s POV: Moxley defeated Darby Allin to take the title shot that Allin earned by winning the Casino Gauntlet match.I will have live coverage of this event along with Jake Barnett and I teaming up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).