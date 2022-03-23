AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Travis Tomko, Ray Gordy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. The show includes Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy in a Texas Tornado match. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Cedar Park, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Brooklyn, New York. If you are attending one of these shows or going to another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 52 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 43 percent of our post show voters. F finished second with 22 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hiroyoshi Tenzan (Hiroyoshi Yamamoto) is 51.

-Travis Tomko is 46.

-Ray Gordy (Terry Ray Gordy, Jr.) is 43. He wrestled as Jesse and Slam Master J in WWE.