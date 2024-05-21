What's happening...

AEW Collision rating: Bryan Danielson and FTR vs. Lance Archer and The Righteous

May 21, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 523,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous edition of Collision had 378,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating when the show aired on TBS. The last TNT episode was preceded by an NBA Playoff game. The better comparison is the April 20 edition that aired on TNT and delivered 461,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating. In other words, the numbers were up this week despite the show lacking a specific hook. Saturday’s Rampage numbers will be available separately along with the combined numbers for the three-hour block.

