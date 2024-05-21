AEW Rampage rating: The latest Saturday night edition, three-hour block numbers with AEW Collision

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 391,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from 324,000 viewership count from the previous episode that aired on TBS.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s edition’s 0.11 rating in the same demo. Saturday’s three-hour Collision and Rampage block averaged 479,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating, up from the previous Saturday’s three-hour block on TBS, which averaged 360,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. One year earlier, the May 20, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 284,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic for an early Friday edition.