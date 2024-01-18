AEW Dynamite rating for the show headlined by Samoa Joe vs. Hook for the AEW World Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 891,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 797,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: A strong increase. Dynamite finished with a 0.33 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.29 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 683,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating on USA Network. One year earlier, the January 18, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 969,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic.