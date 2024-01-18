Scott Steiner on nephew Bron Breakker’s progress in NXT and whether he’s WWE main roster ready, says his own delayed WWE Hall of Fame induction was self-induced

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

On Bron Breakker’s progress: “He’s picked it up quicker than I thought he would. There are so many intricate details you have to pay attention to. He was always a fan. He’d watch me on Nitro and then ride his bicycle over and then cut the same promo on me, to me. [Laughs]. ‘Come up with your own shit.’ I believe that’s probably good with interviews today, he’s been doing it for so long. Then he copies all my shit, so that helps [laughs]. He’s very athletic. He was in Baltimore Ravens camp in the COVID year, which was tough because they had to learn by video and not on the field. He made it to the second to last cut. He did good. Then he got called a year after he started wrestling, but he was already making good progress in wrestling so he stayed at the Performance Center.”

If he thinks Breakker should be on the main roster: “Do I think he’s ready? Yeah, but there’s no point in going up there if there are not any plans because there are so many people up there now with CM Punk coming back, Cody Rhodes. The Rock just came back for that Raw and it sounds like they might be doing WrestleMania with Rock and Roman Reigns. There are so many top-notch talents, it’s hard for them to find a spot for everybody. It’s better to stay down there (in NXT) instead of going up there (to the main roster) and getting lost in the shuffle. It’s better to go up when they have concrete plans for you.”

On his WWE Hall of Fame induction: “It was great. I got inducted in the Dan Gable Hall of Fame in Iowa when I got a call from WWE. The fact that Bronson [Bron Breakker] was the guy to introduce us made it all that more special. It was a good night.”

What kept the Steiners out of the Hall of Fame: “Yeah, that was self-induced. After I went to WWE when they bought WCW, I went up there hurt and wasn’t as mobile. I was pissed off, and it took a while for me to get over that. It’s never good to hang onto that stuff. Since Bronson was there, It made the decision that much more easier.”

On being called a bully: “I did the same thing to my brother [Rick]. Knock him off and then kept on [skiing] around, try to drown him, take him to that point, and then, ‘All right, get back out,’ and then do it all over. Then Disco calls me a bully! Man, shut the hell up, man. They were both my jet skis. We were having fun.”

Other topics include NWA, Nasty Boys, Road Warriors, The Frankensteiner, the Steiner Screwdriver, the NWO, WCW, Big Poppa Pump gimmick, WWE, Triple H, Bron Breaker, NXT, the WWE Hall of Fame, the Steiner Brothers, ribs, pranks, Disco Inferno, injuries, who is the toughest, Steiner Brothers, Haku, Barbarian, and more.