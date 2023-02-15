AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s TBS show, Jeff Jarrett will appear as advertised

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match

-Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

-Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho in a three-way

-Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian

-Orange Cassidy, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix in action

-AEW World Champion MJF appears

-Jim Ross conducts a sit-down interviews Wardlow

-Renee Paquette conducts a sit-down interview with Adam Cole

Powell’s POV: The Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix match was added since our previous update. Tony Khan stated on Busted Open today that Jeff Jarrett will appear tonight despite the passing of his father Jerry. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).