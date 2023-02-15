ROH weekly show on HonorClub launch date

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The weekly Ring of Honor series will begin on the HonorClub streaming service on Thursday, March 2. Tony Khan, who announced the date in an interview with Justin Barrasso of SI.com, also said the initial shows will be taped on February 25-26 in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios.

Powell’s POV: While I’m not surprised by the location, I can’t say that ROH being filmed at Universal Studios excites me. Nevertheless, I am am looking forward to seeing what the new ROH show is like once it premieres. For that matter, I’m also curious to see whether New Japan Pro Wrestling will have some involvement either with the ROH show or in some fashion on the HonorClub streaming service.