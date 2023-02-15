MLW Underground ratings note for week two on Reelz

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW Underground on Reelz failed to crack the top 150 list for highest rated cable television shows on Tuesday, according to the Showbuzzdaily.com. Last week’s premiere episode delivered 79,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The lowest rated shows in the cable top 150 finished with an 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, meaning MLW Underground was down in the key demo compared to last week. We’ll be sure to provide the actual numbers for Underground when/if they become available.