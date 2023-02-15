NXT TV rating for the show headlined by Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 640,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 562,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: A nice bounce back week for NXT on Valentine’s Day. Last week’s show ran opposite the State of the Union Address. NXT finished 17th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.11 rating. The February 15, 2022 edition delivered 525,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating while airing on Syfy due to the Winter Olympics.