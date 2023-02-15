MLW Underground ratings for week two on Reelz

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s MLW Underground on Reelz produced 73,000 viewers, down from last week’s 79,000 viewership total, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Underground finished with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.03 rating.

Powell’s POV: While MLW’s numbers were down, they were only down slightly compared to last week’s premiere on Reelz. Underground did not crack the top 150 in Tuesday’s cable ratings, but it had the same 0.02 rating that shows at the bottom of the top 150 had. No other Reelz network shows finished in the top 150.