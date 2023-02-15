2/15 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match, Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods, Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho in a three-way, Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian, Orange Cassidy, Billy Gunn, and The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt, Penta and Rey Fenix return

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 177)

Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena

Aired live February 15, 2023 on TBS

The show began with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz joining from the commentary table. Jeff Jarrett’s music hit and he walked to the ring with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. The announce team mentioned the passing of Jerry Jarrett, and said that Jeff insisted upon competing tonight. Orange Cassidy’s music then hit and he walked out with Danhausen, who handed him some cash. They were joined by The Acclaimed. Caster insulted Jarrett but said his Father was a legend. He said their team should be called TNA Lockdown, and when they were done with them they were getting the Tag Titles back.

1. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh vs. Billy Gunn, Orange Cassidy, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens: The heels dominated the early going by isolating Max Caster. He battled back and made a tag out to Billy Gunn, which was the cue for Austin and Colten Gunn to walk out onto the stage. Jarrett and Lethal worked over Gunn, who was distracted by his sons and lost focus.

The heels strutted around and taunted while Lethal and Jarrett continued the beat down of Billy Gunn. Satnam Singh tagged in and knocked the rest of the babyfaces off the apron. Gunn started a comeback on Singh, but was quickly cut down by lariat. The Acclaimed were cut down by a lariat a moment later, and Singh stuffed an Orange Punch. Gunn landed a Fameasser on Singh, but Lethal entered and hit him with a “Golden Globe”

Chaos reigned as Cassidy and Caster cleared the heels from the ring. Cassidy landed light kicks to the groin and teased Scissor Me Timbers on Dutt. Lethal tried to intervene, but was dumped to the floor. Bowens got back in the ring and finished off Scissor Me Timbers and pinned Sonjay Dutt.

Billy Gunn, Orange Cassidy, and The Acclaimed won via pinfall at 9:21

After the match, a video package aired that focused on Bryan Danielson. He said he felt great, nobody thinks MJF has more heart than him, and called himself the Boogeyman who was coming to take MJF’s championship. The announce team said that MJF was contractually obligated to appear later.

Back in the arena, Jon Moxley made his entrance with Claudio Castagnoli. During their entrance, Rush and Preston Vance jumped Claudio and Moxley in the arena on the way to the ring and a brawl commenced…[c]

My Take: My condolences to the Jarrett family on the passing of wrestling legend Jerry Jarrett. This match felt a bit superfluous. There wasn’t much in the way of story development and the outcome seemed pretty obvious given the participants.

The brawl continued around the ringside area. The bell rang when Moxley and Vance got in the ring.

2. Jon Moxley and ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Preston Vance and Rush in a Texas Tornado Match: Moxley delivered kicks to Vance in the corner until Rush entered the match and turned the tables. Vance and Rush took turns landing power moves on Moxley. Vance landed a nice spinebuster and Rush landed a seated dropkick to his back. Claudio rejoined the action and landed a springboard uppercut to take out Vance. Moxley and Rush continued brawling on the outside of the ring.

Claudio landed a Death Valley Driver on Vance and covered for a two count. Moxley and Claudio grabbed chairs. Moxley attempted a catapult on Rush on the floor but it didn’t really work. Claudio wedged a chair into the corner, and then he and Moxley tossed Vance into it at full speed. Rush entered the ring again, and Moxley sent him back to the floor. He then followed up with a suicide dive. Vance cleared Claudio to the floor. Moxley engaged with him on the apron, but Vance speared him and they crashed onto Rush and Claudio on the floor.

Vance then pressed the action with Claudio and grabbed a chair. Rush also grabbed one and they smashed Claudio on the shoulder with them…[c]

As is tradition, Jon Moxley was bloodied when the show returned from break. He cleared Vance to the floor and brawled with Rush in the ring. Vance returned to the ring with a chain and beat landed some punches to Moxley’s forehead with it. Claudio emerged from the timekeeper’s area and got a hold of the chain. He wrapped it around his fist and landed heavy blows to Rush and Vance with it.

Vance popped up busted open and Claudio leveled him with another chain punch. He then swung him around with a Giant Swing, but Rush was there to break up the cover attempt. Vance landed a discus lariat on Moxley and covered for a near fall. All four men were then down at this point. Claudio set up for a Gotch Piledriver on Rush, but Jose joined in and landed a chair shot to the back. Wheeler Yuta ran down and battered Jose away from the ring and up the ramp.

Rush fired up and set up for the a running dropkick in the corner, but Claudio intercepted him with a spear. Vance broke up the pinfall. Vance cleared Claudio from the ring. Rush attempted to dive onto him, but got intercepted with an uppercut. Moxley used the chain to knock down Vance, and then applied a choke with the chain to get the victory.

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Preston Vance and Rush at 11:32

After the match, Hangman Page was shown being jumped by Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade backstage. Dark Order ran them off, but the announce team wondered how it would affect their match that was scheduled for later.

In a pre-taped interview, Jim Ross spoke to Wardlow. JR brought up the relationship between Samoa Joe and Wardlow, and said it started as a mentorship. Wardlow shared a story about how his father wasn’t in his life from the time he was eight until he was a young adult, and shortly after they were reunited his Dad passed from cancer. He continued and said that Cancer had taken away his Father’s hair and beard, and he decided to grow out his own as a tribute. Joe knew that, and now Wardlow is looking to pay him back by putting an end to his career.

In the arena, Josh Woods was already in the ring. Mark Briscoe then made his ring entrance for the next match. Video was shown from Rampage of the match being made.

3. Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods: The action spilled outside early, and Tony Nese and Daivari got involved immediately. Penta and Fenix ran down to even the odds and clear out the advantage for Woods. Briscoe and Woods engaged on the apron, where Woods landed a twisting suplex of sorts out to the floor…[c]

My Take: Another crazy brawl from Moxley and Claudio. The Blood is now becoming a bit of a trope for him, and I hope he begins to use it more sparingly. The match was good, but the violence didn’t seem justified by the story. I’m interested to see how they continue Moxley vs. Hangman, which I assume is a PPV match.

Woods controlled the action during the break, but Mark made his comeback shortly afterward. He did some redneck kung fu and sent Woods to the floor. Mark then used a chair to perform a double jump dive to the outside on top of him. He then landed a powerbomb and covered for a close near fall. Mark called for the Jay Driller, but Woods blocked it and landed a rolling German Suplex for a near fall of his own.

Briscoe landed a Death Valley Driver after a bit of back and forth. He then went up top and landed the Froggy Bow and got the win.

Mark Briscoe defeated Josh Woods at 8:55

After the match Mark looked into the camera and told his brother he loved him and that he would carry on. The announce team then introduced an interview between Renee Paquette and Adam Cole. He spoke about how great he feels, but he’s still a little frustrated with the progress of his recovery. He spoke about not being able to move his right eye without his twitching, and feeling the need to vomit whenever he drove a car.

Cole put over the AEW Roster as the best it’s ever been, and spoke about how happy he is to be close to a return. He stopped short of announcing who he’d like to face when he came back, or exactly when that would be.

MJF made his entrance in the arena…[c]

My Take: Good to see Mark Briscoe again on AEW TV. He and Josh Woods had an entertaining match, and the crowd popped for all the high spots. There wasn’t much of a story here so the crowd was pretty cold when Woods was on offense.