03/14 Powell’s MLW Underground audio review: Alex Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu contract signing, EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman vs. Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i for the MLW Tag Titles, Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella for the MLW Middleweight Title, Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page in a hardcore match

March 14, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the MLW Underground television show: Alex Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu contract signing, EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman vs. Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i for the MLW Tag Titles, Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella for the MLW Middleweight Title, Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page in a hardcore match, and more (10:28)…

