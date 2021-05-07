What's happening...

05/07 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Moose vs. Jame Storm, Rhino vs. Chris Sabin, and Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju in qualifiers for the six-way number one contender match, Doc Gallows vs. Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo vs. VSK, Susan vs. Taylor Wilde 

May 7, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Moose vs. Jame Storm, Rhino vs. Chris Sabin, and Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju in qualifiers for the six-way number one contender match, Doc Gallows vs. Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo vs. VSK, Susan vs. Taylor Wilde, and more (21:34)…

Click here for the May 7 Impact Wrestling audio review.

