05/07 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Moose vs. Jame Storm, Rhino vs. Chris Sabin, and Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju in qualifiers for the six-way number one contender match, Doc Gallows vs. Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo vs. VSK, Susan vs. Taylor Wilde 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Moose vs. Jame Storm, Rhino vs. Chris Sabin, and Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju in qualifiers for the six-way number one contender match, Doc Gallows vs. Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo vs. VSK, Susan vs. Taylor Wilde, and more (21:34)…

