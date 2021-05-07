Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Moose vs. Jame Storm, Rhino vs. Chris Sabin, and Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju in qualifiers for the six-way number one contender match, Susan vs. Taylor Wilde, Kiera Hogan vs. Rachel Ellering, Doc Gallows vs. Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo vs. VSK

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Moose vs. James Storm in a six-way match qualifier: A top notch main event with good storytelling from the veterans with Moose targeting the leg of Storm throughout the match. Storm came off like he put up a hell of a fight in defeat, while Moose seemed calculated and dangerous. This version of Moose is a big improvement over the guy who randomly opted to pay tribute to legends with his ring gear at the strangest times. He is in great shape and it will be interesting to see what his next move is once his Impact deal expires next month.

Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju in a six-way match qualifier: A good match between two of Impact’s standout in-ring performers. While Raju got some help from Mahabali Shera, it was refreshing to see him positioned as strong competition for Miguel. Raju is a good comedic performer, but this match was another reminder that he has the skills to be more than a chickenshit heel.

El Phantasmo vs. VSK: This wasn’t a typical showcase debut for Phantasmo. Rather, it was a hot match for both debuting wrestlers. While Phantasmo went over in the end, hopefully there’s a plan in place for VSK to become a player in Impact as well. And here’s hoping that we get to hear from both wrestlers soon.

Doc Gallows vs. Juice Robinson: A quality match with Gallows getting help from Kenny Omega and Karl Anderson’s distractions before getting the win. While I enjoy Gallows and Anderson feuding with Robinson and David Finlay over the Impact Tag Titles, it would be nice to see Robinson and Finlay work with other Impact wrestlers in singles and tag matches.

Rachel Ellering vs. Kiera Hogan: A nice match with a somewhat surprising outcome. I thought they might go with Hogan to give her and Tasha Steelz a boost heading into an eventual rematch with Ellering and Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Titles. That said, Ellering is still establishing herself in Impact, and I assume they will have Tasha Steelz go over on Jordynne Grace next week to even things up.

Taylor Wilde vs. Susan: A soft Hit for another win for the returning Wilde with help from wannabe tag team partner Tenille Dashwood. The Susan character continues to feel cold compared to Su Yung and Susie. For that matter, the Dashwood character still needs a spark.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Rosemary’s powers return: I don’t know if the character ever lost her powers, but they stopped using the bad special effects once Decay reunited. Unfortunately, they were back in full effect this week. On the bright side, I liked Rosemary calling out Deonna Purrazzo for entering the company with confidence and becoming a cowardly champion. Unfortunately, there was no sign of Purrazzo reverting to what made her character special upon her arrival in Impact.

Chris Sabin vs. Rhino in a six-way match qualifier: As a babyface, Sabin feels like a more realistic threat to challenge Kenny Omega, so it was logical for him to qualify for the six-way match that will determine the No. 1 contender. But the match felt flat and out of place as the show opener.