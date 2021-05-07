Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the season premiere on Brian Pillman

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Brian Pillman edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 272,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: Dark Side of the Ring finished 74th in the 18-49 demographic with a .09 rating. The show outperformed Impact Wrestling, which delivered 123,000 viewers for AXS TV (the second hour of Impact aired opposite the first hour of Dark Side of the Ring). The May 19, 2020 Owen Hart season two finale of Dark Side produced 349,000 viewers, which is a viewership high for the Vice TV series. Next Thursday’s episode focuses on Nick Gage.