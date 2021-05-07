Impact Wrestling TV viewership up only slightly from last week’s show that aired opposite the NFL Draft

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 123,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 120,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Last night’s Impact finished 125th with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Thursday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show finished 112th with a .05 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s show ran against the first night of the NFL Draft, so the minor increase in viewership is disappointing. The April 22 edition of Impact delivered 145,000 viewers. The second hour of last night’s Impact aired opposite of the Dark Side of the Ring season premiere, which delivered 272,000 viewers for Vice TV.