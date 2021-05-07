ROH Notes: LFI suspended, the lineups for the next three ROH Wrestling shows, Monday’s ROHStrong podcast guest

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-The La Faccion Ingobernable faction of Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and Bestia del Ring have been suspended for the month of May for (storyline) rules violations. Rush will address his suspension on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week on YouTube.

-This weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show features Quinn McKay vs. Angelina Love. Love will get a first-round bye in the ROH Women’s World Championship tournament if she wins. The show will also include The Briscoes vs. EC3 and Flip Gordon, and Brian Johnson issuing an open challenge.

-The May 15 edition of ROH Wrestling features Silas Young vs. Josh Woods, and a rankings battle royal. “The participants will all be wrestlers who are not currently ranked in any of the singles divisions in ROH,” Ec wrote. “The last two competitors standing will face each other on a future episode, with the winner earning a spot in the rankings of the division of his choosing.”

-The May 22 edition of ROH Wrestling features Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Chris Dickinson will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on Rok-C entering the ROH Women’s Championship tournament, a match on this week’s ROH Week By Week, Eli Isom’s Mother’s Day tribute, and Tony Deppen winning the ROH TV Title.