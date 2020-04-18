MLW Fusion preview: The AAA and MLW Super Series continues

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-“Team Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Dominic Garrini vs. Puma King and Xtreme Tigre.

-Douglas James vs. Averno.

Powell’s POV: The preview also hypes Mance Warner looking for a fight with Alex Hammerstone, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. providing an update on Brian Pillman Jr. Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch will be on the call. MLW Fusion airs tonight on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW’s Youtube page. My weekly reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings, and John Moore hosts the weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members.



