04/17 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Climb The Corporate Ladder match announced for MITB, The Miz vs. Jey Uso vs. Big E in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke in MITB qualifiers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Climb The Corporate Ladder match announced for MITB, The Miz vs. Jey Uso vs. Big E in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke in MITB qualifiers, and more (25:24)…

Click here for the April 17 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

