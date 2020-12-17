Ben Carter signing confirmed by WWE, hyped on NXT UK

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE officially confirmed the signing of Ben Carter on Thursday. A teaser video for Carter aired during Thursday’s edition of NXT UK.
Powell’s POV: Carter was impressive during his appearances on AEW’s shows. He had offers from both companies and opted to sign with WWE.
.@WWERollins knows talent when he sees it… @bencarterbxb is going to simply AMAZE on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/wOSIzuedg6
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 17, 2020
