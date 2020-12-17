What's happening...

Ben Carter signing confirmed by WWE, hyped on NXT UK

December 17, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE officially confirmed the signing of Ben Carter on Thursday. A teaser video for Carter aired during Thursday’s edition of NXT UK.

Powell’s POV: Carter was impressive during his appearances on AEW’s shows. He had offers from both companies and opted to sign with WWE.

