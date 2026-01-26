WWE Raw in Toronto, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Mercedes Mone, Evil, Honky Tonk Man, Michelle McCool, Willow Nightingale, Vince Russo, Gordon Solie, Road Warrior Hawk, Jay Briscoe, Mike Awesome, Gary Hart, Jerry Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw is live today from Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena. The show features the brand's final push for Saturday's Royal Rumble event.

Submit questions for today's Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

We are looking for reports from tonight's Raw in Toronto, Tuesday's NXT in Orlando, Wednesday's live AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park, Thursday's Impact, Friday's WWE Smackdown and Saturday's Royal Rumble in Riyadh, and Saturday's AEW Collision in Arlington.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Stro (Robert Kellum) is 53 today.

-Volador Jr. (Ramon Ibarra Rivera) is 45 today.

-Evil (Takaaki Watanabe) turned 40 today.

-Taylor Wilde (Shantelle Malawski) turned 40 today.

-Taylor Rust (Russell Taylor) turned 39 today.

-Mercedes Mone (Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado) turned 34 today. She was formerly known as Sasha Banks.

-The late Gordon Solie (Francis Jonard Labiakorn) was born on January 26, 1929. He died of cancer at age 71 on July 27, 2000.

-Honky Tonk Man (Roy Wayne Farris) turned 73 on Sunday.

-WCW valet Gorgeous George (Stephanie Bellars) turned 49 on Sunday.

-BJ Whitmer turned 48 on Sunday.

-Michelle McCool (Michelle Calaway) turned 46 on Sunday.

-Mark Andrews turned 34 on Sunday.

-Willow Nightingale (Danielle Paultre) turned 32 on Sunday.

-The late Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) was born on January 25, 1984. He lost his life in a car accident on January 17, 2023.

-Akira Maeda turned 67 on Saturday.

-Vince Russo turned 65 on Saturday.

-The late Mike Awesome (Michael Alfonso) was born on January 24, 1965. He took his own life on February 17, 2007.

-The late Gary Hart (Gary Williams) was born on January 24, 1942. He died of a heart attack on March 16, 2008, at age 66.

-Dr. Jerry Graham (Jerry Matthews) died at age 75 on January 24, 1997.