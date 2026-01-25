Alpha-1 Wrestling “Laws of the Jungle” results: Vetter’s review of Jackson Drake vs. TJ Crawford vs. Jessie V for the WWE Evolve Title, a four-way elimination match for the A-1 Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Alpha-1 Wrestling “Laws of the Jungle”

January 18, 2026, in Hamilton, Ontario, at the KOC Hall

Available via YouTube.com

I’ve seen shows from this ballroom before; it has a low ceiling. From the hard camera, it looks like a chandelier is over the ring but it isn’t. The lights are on, and it’s easy to see. This room is packed with 350-400; it might be a sellout.

* The show opened with footage of Kody Lane winning his Alpha-1 Title, and clips from other prior shows that set up the matches tonight. I didn’t look at the lineup, but it’s clear to me that a lot of guys who competed for NWA Exodus Pro a day earlier in Cleveland are here tonight.

1. Channing Thomas (w/Sam Holloway) vs. Brandon Cutler. Brandon wore his dragon head mask on the way to the ring. I can’t tell you the last time I saw him compete! Standing switches early on, and they worked each other’s left arms. Cutler hit a huracanrana at 1:30. He hit a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall. Thomas dropped him throat-first over the top rope, then hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Channing hit a DDT for a nearfall at 3:00, then a leaping neckbreaker for a nearfall.

Channing sat on Cutler’s lower back and cranked on his head. Brandon escaped and hit some quick kicks. Channing applied a half-crab. Cutler hit a dropkick, then a flip dive to the floor at 5:30. (These fans are wayyyy too close to the ring and none of those in the front row moved at all during that dive.) In the ring, Channing set up for a piledriver, but Brandon hit a back-body drop. Brandon hit a second-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall. Sam Holloway beat up someone and it distracted Cutler. It allowed Channing to immediately hit a jumping piledriver for the tainted pin.

Channing Thomas defeated Brandon Cutler at 7:12.

* Holloway beat up Cutler some more after the bell. He stayed in the ring for the next match.

2. Sam Holloway vs. Jonny DeLuca vs. Jimmy Townsend vs. Ethan Price vs. Xavier Walker vs. Luke Kaiden vs. Jon Jon Tavious vs. Shimbashi vs. Love, Doug for the Outer Limits Title. This is an elimination match, which includes being thrown over the top rope to the floor. I’ve seen DeLuca a few times now, most recently on a Smash Wrestling show; he has short black hair. I’ll reiterate that Holloway is 6’8″ and towers over him. Townsend is slender; I’ve seen him in C*4 Wrestling too. He’s an Australian. Price is a regular in St. Louis-based Glory Pro; he’s the undersized “big strong boy.” It’s been months since I’ve seen Walker; he’s about 6’6″ and comparable to EJ Nduka.

My first time seeing Kaiden, a white kid who has rosy cheeks, and he might be a teen. My first time seeing Tavious, who, at first glance, is comparable to Chris Bey. Shimbashi has been competing in New Texas Pro, but I’ve seen him pop up in several promotions in the past few months; he is now down 30 pounds and looks great! Everyone started brawling, but the tall Holloway and Walker glared at each other. Townsend somehow wound up between them, so they punched him. A commentator just said it’s a sellout. Doug threw petals at Holloway to escape a move; Holloway nailed him with a Mafia Kick to the chest; they announced Doug was eliminated via knockout at 2:48!

Shimbashi hit a series of kicks. Holloway hit a double-underhook suplex into the corner and pinned Shimbashi at 4:44. Kaiden hit a DDT. Jon Jon hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Price for a nearfall. Walker chokeslammed Jon Jon and pinned him at 6:20. DeLuca hit a series of dropkicks and was fired up. Price flipped DeLuca to the floor at 7:47. Holloway chokeslammed Kaiden for a pin at 8:15. I see Price, Townsend, Walker and Holloway left. Price tossed Townsend at 9:08. Price hit a bulldog on Hollway and hit a Luna Landing-style DVD. Townsend — even though he had been eliminated — jumped back in and threw out Price at 9:50! We’re down to two! Walker hit a swinging neckbreaker on Holloway for a nearfall. Holloway hit a low blow and a Choke Bomb for the pin.

Sam Holloway defeated Jonny DeLuca, Jimmy Townsend, Ethan Price, Xavier Walker, Luke Kaiden, Jon Jon Tavious, Shimbashi and Love, Doug to retain the Outer Limits Title at 10:40.

* Isla Dawn spoke backstage, saying she’s going to beat Laynie Luck tonight.

3. Laynie Luck vs. Isla Dawn. A commentator said these two last met in the ring eight years ago! Laynie carried her WWE ID Title and the Glory Pro Women’s Title. Nice! They locked up; they appear to both be about 5’8″. Standing switches early on. Isla applied a leg lock around the neck on the mat. Laynie hit a European Uppercut and an elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:00. Isla hit a running buttbump to the face in the corner, and she got a nearfall. Isla hit some blows to the back and kept Laynie grounded. Laynie hit a running boot to the side of the head, then a Snow Plow Driver for a believable nearfall at 6:30.

Isla tied her up on the mat and cranked on Laynie’s head. She applied a Cobra Clutch at 8:30, then a short-arm clothesline. Laynie fired up and hit a running back elbow and a clothesline, then a German Suplex. She hit a Shining Wizard for a believable nearfall. Isla hit a hard Pump Kick to the sternum, then a spin kick to the head and a back suplex for a nearfall at 10:30. They fought on the ropes in the corner. They fought to the floor, where Luck hit a superkick, and she threw Isla back into the ring. Laynie nailed her Death Valley Driver for the clean pin. That was a really good babyface matchup.

Laynie Luck defeated Isla Dawn at 12:00 even.

* Laynie got on the mic and said every time she comes to the ring, she wants to prove why she was chosen for the ID program. She had a name in mind she wants to face… she wants Zoey Sagar! (Zoey is an ID prospect from Canada who I don’t think has been able to compete in the U.S.)

4. Jackson Drake vs. TJ Crawford vs. Jessie V for the Evolve Title. It just dawned on me that if Eddie Edwards was 6’7″ and more muscular, he would be Jessie V. Drake, who came out last, wore the WWE Evolve Title around his waist. Drake and Crawford tried to work together, but Jessie hit a double shoulder tackle to drop them both. Jessie chokeslammed Drake onto Crawford. TJ hit a running penalty kick on the ring apron on Drake at 2:00. In the ring, TJ went for a springboard move, but Drake caught him with a dropkick. Drake stomped on TJ’s fingers. Jessie tried to get into the ring, but Drake immediately knocked him back to the floor.

Jessie got back in and hit a Buckle Bomb on Crawford at 4:00. Drake hit some flying forearms. TJ hit a fadeaway double stunner and got a nearfall. Jessie hit a double missile dropkick, and everyone was down. Jessie put both guys on his shoulder and hit a double Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 6:30! Such power! On the floor, Jessie caught each of them trying to dive on him, and he slammed them on the apron. However, he missed a frog splash. Drake hit a Flatliner on Jessie, then he powerbombed TJ onto Jessie! Drake then hit a running knee to the side of TJ’s head and pinned him. Good, non-stop action.

Jackson Drake defeated TJ Crawford and Jessie V to retain the Evolve Title at 8:23.

5. Alec Price vs. Bryce Hansen for the Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title. I’ve seen the young muscular Bryce a few times; with his reddish hair, he always reminds me of Buddy Matthews. An intense lockup and they traded quick reversals on the mat. Bryce twisted the left wrist and targeted the arm. They appear to be of similar height, but Bryce appears thicker. He knocked Alec down with a shoulder tackle and got a rollup for a nearfall at 2:00, then he hit a dropkick. Price fired back with a huracanrana, then a springboard twisting crossbody block.

Price hit a series of kicks in the corner at 4:30. Bryce hit running knees in the corner and a bulldog. He got Alec on his back and hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Bryce hit a leaping sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Price rolled him up for a nearfall. Alec hit a corner dropkick, then a dive to the floor at 7:30. (Seriously, these fans are refusing to move!) In the ring, they fought on the ropes in the corner, and Price flipped him to the mat. Alec immediately hit his springboard Blockbuster for the pin! That was pretty good stuff.

Alec Price defeated Bryce Hansen to retain the Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title at 8:29.

* “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes spoke backstage. (I’m a bit surprised they were allowed to do this match as they’ve joined the NXT roster.)

6. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Shane Sabre and Mike Forte for the Alpha-1 Tag Team Titles. Swipe Right has to lose these tonight, right? I don’t think I’ve seen Forte before; he has long, wavy hair. Baylor and Sabre opened, and Shane repeatedly stomped on him in a corner. Smokes and Forte locked up, and Ricky dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Forte hit a shotgun dropkick at 2:30. Shane tagged back in, and they worked over Smokes. Shane hit a DDT. Swipe Right began working over Sabre.

Forte tagged in and hit a top-rope crossbody block on Smokes at 4:30. Brad choked Forte in the ropes. Smokes made a cocky, one-footed cover, then he hit a suplex for a nearfall. Brad stomped on Forte’s ankle as Swipe Right continued to work Forte over in their corner. Forte hit a tornado DDT at 7:30. Sabre got the hot tag, and he hit some clotheslines on Smokes, then an enzuigiri and a back suplex. Forte hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread on Smokes for a nearfall. Baylor hit a dropkick, and Smoes hit a snap suplex on Forte for a nearfall.

Swipe Right hit a dropkick-and-Spinebuster combo for a nearfall at 9:30. Smokes climbed the ropes, but Sabre shook it to cause Ricky to fall and be crotched in the corner. Sabre hit a Magic Killer-style tornado DDT for a visual pin, but the ref was pulled to the floor at 11:00! All four fought in the ring. Swipe Right hit front-and-back clotheslines on Forte. Sabre hit a powerbomb on Smokes. Forte appeared to be knocked out, but fell onto Smokes for the pin! New champions!

Shane Sabre and Mike Forte defeated “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes to win the Alpha-1 Tag Team Titles at 12:15.

* Brett Michael David spoke backstage.

7. Mark Wheeler vs. Tyler Breeze. An intense lockup to open; Wheeler is bigger and visibly thicker. Wheeler stalled on the floor. In the ring, Wheeler slammed him face-first and got a nearfall at 3:00 and he kept Tyler grounded. Breeze nailed the Supermodel Kick for a nearfall at 5:00. He hit a series of punches, and they traded rollups. Wheeler hit an eye poke and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Wheeler hit a superkick for a nearfall at 6:30. Breeze hit a spin kick to the head. Wheeler got a rollup, grabbed the ropes for added leverage, and got the cheap pin. That wrapped up suddenly. The crowd was disappointed.

Mark Wheeler defeated Tyler Breeze at 7:35.

* Backstage, Bryce Hansen was proud of how he did tonight, even though he lost. Kody Lane was shown backstage, and he’s upset that his match tonight is a four-way!

8. Kody Lane vs. Ricky Shane Page vs. Brett Michael David vs. Alex Reynolds in a four-way elimination match for the A-1 Title. Reynolds is still doing his pompous, snobbish elitist gimmick (think a young Hunter Hearst Helmsley!) BMD chased RSP to the floor, and all four brawled. Reynolds hit a clothesline on BMD (think Joshua Briggs). BMD hit a big back-body drop on Alex, and he clotheslined them both to the floor. RSP hit BMD in the back of the head with a chair at 1:30! They brawled into the rows of chairs — not kidding, these Canadian fans are refusing to budge from their seats.

BMD and RSP continued to brawl as they looped the ring. Kody and Reynolds were fighting by a bar; RSP and BMD brawled over to them. Kody hit a running senton off the bar onto the other three at 5:00! That popped the crowd and commentators. Kody got into the ring, only to hit a plancha onto Page. BMD and Reynolds fought in the ring, with Brett hitting a gutbuster over his knee at 6:30. Reynolds tied him in a submission hold on the mat. RSP got in the ring and threw a chair at BMD’s head; I hate that.

RSP bodyslammed Price onto a folded chair at 8:00. Kody hit a Lionsault on David. RSP threw a chair at Kody’s face. Ugh. Ricky hit a release suplex; Kody sold pain in his foot upon landing. Ricky hit a release powerbomb on Kody at 10:00, with Lane landing high on his neck. Yikes. RSP hit a low blow on David, then a DDT for a nearfall. Lane hit a huracanrana on RSP. Reynolds hit some clotheslines in the corner on Kody. David hit a Claymore Kick. Reynolds tried to steal a pin. David rolled up RSP for a pin at 12:46! However, Reynolds immediately rolled up David and pinned him at 13:07! It’s down to just Kody vs. Reynolds.

Kody hit a pump kick. He went for a Lionsault Press but Reynolds superkicked him. Reynolds pushed him face-first into a chair wedged in the corner and got a nearfall at 14:30. Alex tied him in a submission hold on the mat, but Kody escaped and hit a senton, then a Jay Driller for the pin! Good brawl but I do hate those unnecessary chair shots thrown at the head.

Kody Lane defeated Ricky Shane Page, Brett Michael David, and Alex Reynolds in a four-way elimination match at 15:32 to retain the Alpha-1 Title.

* Channing Thomas and Sam Holloway ran into the ring and attacked Lane! Several babyfaces ran down to try and make the save. Channing posed with the title belt over his head as the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: A good show overall, but I’ll add that there wasn’t a single standout ‘must-see match. I’ll go with the Price-Hansen match for best, ahead of the Luck-Dawn match. The Jackson Drake three-way earned third. The nine-man elimination match was fun, and I’m glad it got down to the big guys, Walker and Holloway. The main event was a fine brawl… but as I noted, absolutely nothing was gained by those chairshots. Nothing whatsoever. The Wheeler-Breeze match was a bit disappointing, more because it was so short than the quality of the action.

While I watched this live on YouTube, I know that these events have occasionally been pulled off the streamer after a short period.