Alpha-1 Wrestling “Price vs. Angels” results: Vetter’s review of Alec Price vs. Alan Angels, Rickey Shane Page vs. Brett Michael David in a No DQ match for the Alpha Male Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Alpha-1 Wrestling “Price vs. Angels”

November 3, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario at Knights Of Columbus

Available via YouTube.com

This is their usual home, with a fairly low ceiling and chandeliers, but none directly above the ring. The crowd is maybe 200. Reed Duthie provided commentary. The lighting isn’t ideal, as the ringside cameras move around the ring, the video can suddenly be really dark.



* The show opened with footage of the feud between Ricky Shane Page and Brett Michael David.



1. Alec Price vs. Alan Angels. The crowd chanted “No one likes you!” at Angels. Duthie pointed out these two are both 26 and are both seven-year pros. Standing switches to open and Price has a clear height advantage. Price hit some armdrags, and Angels rolled to the floor to regroup at 3:00. In the ring, Price hit a springboard crossbody block. Angels snapped Price’s arm across the top rope and he took control. Alan pulled Price’s shoulder into the ring post. In the ring, Angels tied up Price’s arm and kept him grounded. Angels hit a top-rope Divorce Court armbreaker for a nearfall at 8:00.



Price finally hit a huracanrana and some spinning back fists. He hit his running kicks in the corner and the Emergency second-rope leg drop for a nearfall at 10:00. Angels came back with some half-nelson suplexes. Angels switched to a Rings of Saturn double armbar, but Price reached the ropes at 11:30. Angels kicked out the damaged arm. Price hit his own half-nelson suplex. They traded nearfalls, and Price hit a dive over the top rope to the floor at 15:30. He hit his springboard tornado DDT as he got back into the ring for the pin. A very good opener.



Alec Price defeated Alan Angels at 15:43.



* Duthie interviewed Price in the ring. Alec said he now has his eyes on winning the Alpha-1 Zero Gravity title.



* Backstage, “PME” Philly Collins and Marino Tenaglia said they are going to win the tag team titles. Ricky Shane Page walked up to them and talked about his feud with BMD.



2. Cheech vs. EZE in a Last Man Standing match. EZE wore his Batman-style T-shirt. “These two went from friends to blood enemies, real, real quick,” Duthie said. They immediately began brawling. EZE grabbed a crutch he had hidden in the ring post! Cheech grabbed the other one! EZe hit him across the back with a street sign at 2:00. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, EZE whipped him into street signs in the corner. EZE tied Cheech in the Tree of Woe, then wrapped an extension cord around his neck at 6:30! He hit a low blow and a running knee to the back of the head.



Cheech hit his own low blow at 9:30, then his own Shining Wizard to the back of the head. EZE hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock onto a pile of signs. They got up and traded chops. Cheech hit a Frankensteiner, sending EZE onto the pile of signs, and both men were down. Cheech got to his feet but EZE did not get up before the 10-count!



Cheech defeated EZE in a Last Man Standing match at 12:35.



* Jody Threat spoke backstage. She’s upset that Jessicka Havok won’t be here, so she suggested she be put in a four-way match, as Sami Callihan also couldn’t make it.



3. Jose the Assassin vs. Derek Dillinger vs. London Lightning vs. Mike Forte vs. Bryce Hansen vs. Channing Thomas for the Outer Limits Title. These elimination matches include by pinfall, submission and being tossed over the top rope to the floor. No onscreen graphic for Forte but a fan was wearing his shirt; I don’t think I’ve seen him before. Jose is our champion entering the match. I just saw Bryce again on a Smash Wrestling show; he has Psycho Sid’s curly blond haircut with a bit of a mullet. All six brawled at the bell. London put Channing in a Sharpshooter. Dillinger hit London to break it up. (Why? This is an elimination match!) Forte hit a dropkick on Dillinger at 2:00, then a Tornado DDT.



Lightning hit a dive to the floor on a couple of guys. Jose hit a Burning Hammer and pinned Forte at 3:15. Bryce and Lightning traded forearm strikes; they have five years of combined experience, Duthie noted. Channing went to dive on them but they moved and he crashed to the mat for some comedy. Hansen hit a modified Angle Slam and pinned Lightning at 5:00 even. Channing hit an elbow drop on Hansen for a nearfall and he jawed at the ref for a slow count. Hansen and Dillinger traded chops. Dillinger hit a moonsault (he is Bronson Reed-size!) Jose picked up Dillinger and tossed him over the top rope to the floor at 6:51 to eliminate him!



Jose and Channing worked together to stomp on Hansen, but of course, they wound up fighting each other. Jose hit a German Suplex on Hansen, but Hansen got an inside cradle to pin Jose at 8:10. We will have a new champion! Jose complained to the ref that one of his shoulders was up, and Duthie said he may have a point. Hansen hit another modified Angle Slam on Channing, but the ref was distracted by Jose, who was still arguing. Channing hit Hansen with a weapon he pulled out of his trunks and scored the tainted pin! I’m not a fan of having five eliminations in a match so short.



Channing Thomas defeated Jose the Assassin, Derek Dillinger, London Lightning, Mike Forte and Bryce Hansen to win the Outer Limits at 9:14.



* Dan the Dad and Ethan Price spoke backstage. They have been doing a ‘father and son’ team.



* Shane Sabre and Vaughn Vertigo spoke outside. Vaughn’s teammate isn’t going to make it. Shane was indifferent, saying he has his own match tonight. Vertigo was begging fo help.



* Warhorse Jake Parnell spoke on a staircase inside, whispering softly and intensely about how he is going to win a ladder match later.



* We saw Kody Lane walking into the building and he’s ready for his match later.



4. Shane Sabre vs. Stu Grayson vs. TJ Crawford vs. Jody Threat in a four-way. They all got rollups in the first minute. Stu dropkicked TJ and a huracanrana. Jody hit a double German Suplex at 2:00 and she was fired up. She hit a top-rope flip dive onto the three opponents and got a “holy shit!” chant. She hit a piledriver on TJ for a nearfall. TJ rolled up Jody Threat, grabbed the ropes for added leverage, and pinned her at 3:46. (I didn’t realize this also was an elimination match.) The heels beat down Stu. Stu hit a double Pele Kick at 6:00 and all three were down.



Stu hit some belly-to-belly suplexes on each opponent. Stu hit a Lionsault for a nearfall on Sabre. Sabre hit an enzuigiri. TJ hit a double knees to Sabre’s spine, then a Tower of London on Sabre. TJ hit some Yes Kicks on each opponent at 9:00. Shane hit a kick that knocked TJ to the mat. TJ hit an enzuigiri on Stu for a nearfall. Crawford hit a Falcon Arrow on Sabre for a nearfall. Grayson immediately hit a frogsplash on TJ, then a backbreaker to pin Crawford at 10:48. Sabre immediately got a rollup for a nearfall on Stu. Stu hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Sabre hit a spear and scored the pin.



Shane Sabre defeated Stu Grayson, TJ Crawford, and Jody Threat in a four-way at 12:22.



* Mark Wheeler and Jessie V spoke backstage. He said there is a four-way for the tag team titles.



5. Kody Lane vs. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell in a ladder match for the Alpha-1 Zero Gravity title. Duthie said this is like Wrestlemania X, when there were two separate belts created, as Parnell had stolen one. (I already noted the ceiling is fairly low here so it won’t take much to pull down the belts!) They immediately brawled to the floor, and Parnell went to a corner and found some ladders. In the ring, Lane slammed Parnell onto a folded, horizontal ladder, then he hit his one-footed Lionsault at 2:00. Warhorse tossed a ladder at Kody’s head. Jake tried to pull the belts down but Kody stopped him. Parnell dropkicked a ladder onto Kody at 5:00.



Kody hit a slingshot senton onto Parnell as he was lying on a ladder that was bridged between the ring and some chairs at 6:30! Ouch! They got back in the ring, where Kody hit a Mafia Kick. Kody fell and got crotched in a ladder, and Parnell hit a doublestomp to the chest at 8:30. Kody powerbombed Parnell onto a ladder and that earned a “holy shit!” chant at 10:30. Kody started to climb a ladder, but Parnell hit a low blow uppercut. Parnell climbed the ladder and got his fingers on the belts, but Kody tipped over the ladder and they were both down.



Kody got his fingers on the belts, but Parnell yanked Kody off the ladder, and Kody slammed onto other ladders set up in the corner at 12:30. They both climbed the ladder and traded punches with their heads almost hitting the belts. Kody hit a piledriver off the open ladder onto a horizontal ladder, which broke in half, and that also earned a “holy shit!” chant. Kody then climbed the ladder and pulled down the belts to win the match. That was a hard-hitting match; these two have carried on this feud here and in Glory Pro Wrestling.



Kody Lane defeated “Warhorse” Jake Parnell to win the Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title at 14:46.



* Backstage, Brett Michael David said the main event tonight will be no-DQ.

6. Vaughn Vertigo vs. “PME” Philly Collins & Marino Tenaglia vs. Jessie V & Mark Wheeler vs. Dan the Dad & Ethan Price in an elimination match for the Tag Team Titles. Again, no Gabriel Fuerza here, so Vertigo is defending the titles by himself, and Duthie said Vaughn is under the weather. Price and Vaughn opened, and Price rolled him up for a pin at 00:13! “We’re going to have new champions!” Duthie shouted. PME began working over Price. Price hit a bulldog on Philly at 4:00. Dan got the hot tag and traded blows with Collins. Dan hit a crossbody block. Wheeler accidentally kicked Jessie V, and Dan hit a spinebuster on Wheeler.



Wheeler and Jessie V began working over Dan. Wheeler hit an assisted Sliced Bread at 7:00 on Dan the Dad for a nearfall, but Ethan made the save. Tenaglia and Wheeler hit double clotheslines and were both down. Tenaglia hit a spinning heel kick. Price hit a punch to Philly’s jaw. Price hit his Death Valley Driver on Collins, and Dan covered Philly for a pin at 8:44. Price hit a springboard clothesline on Wheeler for a nearfall, but Jessie made the save. Jessie tossed Price across the ring. Dan got in and hit a series of punches on Jessie. Wheeler hit a Lungblower to Dan’s back and pinned him.



Jessie V & Mark Wheeler defeated Vaughn Vertigo and Philly Collins & Marino Tenaglia and Dan the Dad & Ethan Price to win the Alpha-1 Tag Team Titles at 11:03.



7. Rickey Shane Page vs. Brett Michael David in a no-DQ match for the Alpha Male Title. BMD charged at the bell, but RSP locked in a side headlock and grounded BMD. Brett clotheslined him to the floor. BMD grabbed a street sign and hit RSP over the head with it at 1:30. They fought along a wall, and RSP suplexed him onto a table. They got back into the ring at 4:00 and RSP was in charge. BMD hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:00. RSP hit a Lungblower to the chest. BMD got a jackknife cover for a nearfall. Rickey hit a swinging uranage for a nearfall at 10:00. BMD locked in a crossface, and RSP tapped out. New champion!



Brett Michael David defeated Rickey Shane Page to win the Alpha Male Title at 11:01.



Final Thoughts: A solid show that opened with its best match, as Price-Angels stole the show. The Lane-Parnell ladder match was really good and both men took some big risks, and that’s a close second. The crowd was fully invested in the main event, and I’ll go with that for third.