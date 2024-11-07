AEW Dynamite rating opposite NXT

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 523,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from the 628,000 viewership total for last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.16 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.19 rating in the same demo. NXT on The CW ran head-to-head with Dynamite and produced 619,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the November 8, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 901,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic.