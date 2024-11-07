NXT TV rating: 2300 Arena show opposite AEW Dynamite

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show averaged 619,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 588,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.14 rating. AEW Dynamite on TBS ran head-to-head with NXT and delivered 523,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating. One year earlier, the November 7, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 794,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating for a show that featured an appearance by Alpha Academy on USA Network.