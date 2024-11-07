What's happening...

NXT TV rating: 2300 Arena show opposite AEW Dynamite

November 7, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s NXT television show averaged 619,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 588,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.14 rating. AEW Dynamite on TBS ran head-to-head with NXT and delivered 523,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating. One year earlier, the November 7, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 794,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating for a show that featured an appearance by Alpha Academy on USA Network.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.