WWE Crown Jewel poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event received a B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 31 percent.

-41 percent of our voters gave Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Championship the best match of the night honors. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga vs. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso finished second with 20 percent of the vote, and LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Title was a close third with 18 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave B- grade to Crown Jewel in our same day audio review for Dot Net Members. Last year’s Crown Jewel received a B grade from 37 percent of the voters, and a C grade from 27 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.