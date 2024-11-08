WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Kazuchika Okada, Keith Lee, Maximo, Ted DiBiase Jr., Candy Floss, Julia Hart

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last week in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. The show features Sami Zayn accepting Jey Uso’s invitation to meet with Roman Reigns. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Manchester, New Hampshire at SNHU Arena. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Thursday in Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Maximo (Jose Christian Alvarado Ruiz) is 44.

-Ted DiBiase Jr. is 42.

-Keith Lee is 40.

-Kazuchika Okada is 39.

-Candy Floss is 25.

-Julia Hart is 23.