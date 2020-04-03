03/26 Gleed’s NXT UK audio review: Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Noam Dar vs. A-Kid, Nina Samuels vs. Aoife Valkyrie, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Haydn Gleed, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@haydngleed)

Haydn Gleed reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Noam Dar vs. A-Kid, Nina Samuels vs. Aoife Valkyrie, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter, and more (18:21)…

Click here for the March 26 NXT UK television show audio review.

