WWE Evolve results (8/6): Vetter’s review of Kali Armstrong vs. Jin Tala for the Evolve Women’s Championship, Keanu Carver vs. Bryce Donovan, Carlie Bright vs. Wendy Choo

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 23)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed August 6, 2025, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

I will reiterate what I wrote from the prior episodes — the curtains at the Performance Training Center are dropped, making the venue seem smaller and more intimate. There are only two or three rows at ringside, so there were only maybe 150 or so people present.

* I noted last week was likely the first episode of a new taping; more video screens were up in the background around ringside.

* We opened with Kali Armstrong in the ring. She called out Jin Tala, and they started brawling and were separated. Prime Minister Stevie Turner came out of the back and said this match will begin… right now!

1. Kali Armstrong vs. Jin Tala for the Evolve Women’s Title. Kali hit a clothesline and some elbow drops. Jin hit some kicks; she’s bigger and thicker than I realized. Kali hit a bodyslam; she went for a splash to the mat at 2:30 but Jin got her knees up. Jin hit some knee lifts to the gut and took control. She hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Kali fired up and hit some planchas and a shoulder block, then a spinebuster for a nearfall at 5:30. Jin went for a 619 but Kali blocked it and hit a powerslam. Armstrong ran the ropes a few times and hit a hard shoulder tackle for the pin. There is so much to like about Kali’s look, charisma, strength, etc.

Kali Armstrong defeated Jin Tala to retain the Evolve Women’s Title at 6:33.

* Chuey Martinez interviewed Armstrong at ringside. She said that when you step into the ring with the champ, this is what happens. Karmen Petrovic came out of the back! “We have some unfinished business from NXT a couple weeks ago,” Karmen said. “I’m here to make my Evolve debut, and I’m not leaving without that championship.”

* In the kitchen area, The Vanity Project were hanging out. They talked about Keanu Carver’s threat last week that he’s taking out the WWE ID wrestlers. Brad Baylor said he got Bryce Donovan a match against Carver; Bryce wasn’t pleased.

* In the women’s locker room, Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey talked about how Wendy Choo keeps popping up and scaring them and getting in their business. [C]

* Backstage, Stevie Turner was welcoming Petrovic to Evolve. Tyre Mae Steele walked up, and just seconds later, they were jawing at each other. Turner made a match between them next week!

2. Carlee Bright (w/Kendal Grey) vs. Wendy Choo. Wendy picked up Carlee and threw her to the mat. Carlee applied a leg lock around the neck. But Wendy escaped, got in Carlee’s face, and laughed like a maniac. Choo twisted the left wrist and fingers and targeted that arm. Carlee got some rollups, and she hit a dropkick at 3:30 that sent Choo to the floor. Bright hit a somersault flip onto Choo on the floor. Back in the ring. Wendy hit an Iconoclasm off the ropes and took control.

Choo did a Sabre-style neck snap between her ankles, and she tied Bright up on the mat. Carlee fired up and hit some clotheslines and a jumping neckbreaker, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 6:00. Bright hit a top-rope crossbody block, but Wendy rolled through it and she got a nearfall. Carlee hit a Lungblower move to the chin for a nearfall. Choo hit a clothesline and applied the Dirtnap (rear-naked choke) on the mat. The ref checked Bright, determined she was out, and called for the bell. Robert Stone stressed that she didn’t tap out.

Wendy Choo defeated Carlee Bright at 7:55.

* Backstage, Chuey talked to the modern cowboy Tate Wilder, who, of course, was wearing a big black cowboy hat. Brooks Jensen cut into the interview, and he wondered why Chuey was interviewing Tate and not him. Brooks said, “In this place, you get chewed up, spit out, and get jaded.” These two agreed they wanted a fight!

* Dante Chen narrated a video, noting that he’s seen a lot of wrestlers come and go, but he’s still here. He’s upset about Edris Enofe beating him. He got Stevie to approve a rematch with Edris next week!

3. Keanu Carver vs. Bryce Donovan (w/The Vanity Project). Bryce hit a pump kick to the chest and immediately hit some back elbows in the corner. I noted this on Monday in my Wrestling Open review, but Bryce has upgraded his physique of late; he has some abdominal definition he didn’t before. They brawled to the floor, and Keanu dropped him face-first on the apron. They got back in the ring, and Bryce took control, hitting some blows to the back, and he kept Keanu grounded. He hit a hard clothesline and a bodyslam for a nearfall. Keanu hit a hard clothesline at 3:30 that dropped Donovan. Keanu put Bryce on his shoulders and tossed him to the mat. He picked Bryce back up and hit a fallaway slam.

Keanu unloaded some punches in the corner. Bryce hit an Electric Chair for a nearfall at 5:00. Jackson Drake barked at Bryce, shouting, “Why are we still out here?” Keanu hit a Samoan Drop. Zayda Steel hopped on the apron and distracted the ref. Brooks Jensen came to ringside, but before he could do anything, Jordan Oasis attacked Jensen. Carver hit a Pounce and his twisting powerslam for the pin. “What a bad moment for The Vanity Project,” Rosenberg said.

Keanu Carver defeated Bryce Donovan at 6:52.

Final Thoughts: That episode flew by. I’m loving what they are doing with The Vanity Project, but it feels a bit early to be teasing dissension between them. Meanwhile, Kali Armstrong has been a great choice to lead the women’s division. Carlee vs. Wendy was fine but hardly ambitious, either. The episode clocked in at 45 minutes.