Limitless Wrestling “Warzone” results: Vetter’s review of Gabby Forza, Ace Romero, Aaron Rourke, and a mystery partner vs. Aiden Aggro, J-Heru, Channing Thomas, and Anthony Greene in a Warzone match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Limitless Wrestling “Warzone”

May 17, 2025, in Westbrook, Maine at the Westbrook Armory

Released May 21, 2025, via YouTube.com

This show was released Wednesday on their YouTube page. Westbrook is part of the Portland, Maine, metro area. They have a huge crowd here, perhaps 500. Lighting is decent. Troy Nelson, Sam Leterna and Johnny Torres provided commentary.

1. Eli Knight vs. LJ Cleary vs. Scott Green vs. Tuckman. This is billed as an “international four-way.” I don’t know either Green or Tuckman. Tuckman is Australian and he has a looonng mullet and green trunks. Okay, Green also has a long mullet and wears an ugly black-and-orange singlet. Both Aussies look like they are goofballs. Cleary, of course, just made a cameo appearance on Raw, as he is engaged to Lyra Valkyrie. All four fought at the bell. Tuckman hit a dropkick on Knight for a nearfall at 1:30. Cleary hit one. Green dove through the ropes at 4:00 onto Tuckman. Knight hit a missile dropkick on Knight. He hit a flip dive over the ring post onto two guys on the floor, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

In the ring, Cleary hit some jab punches on Green. The commentators talked about how he relocated from Ireland to Florida. The Aussies hit a double superplex on Cleary, and they were all down at 7:30. Green and Tuckman got up and traded forearm strikes. Knight hit a tornado DDT. Green hit a rolling stunner. Tuckman hit an Athena-style flying stunner. Knight hit a moonsault to score the pin! Good action; that said, I think I would have preferred a Knight-Cleary singles match.

Eli Knight defeated LJ Cleary, Tuckman and Scott Green at 8:52.

* Backstage, Sam Leterna interviewed Knight. He said he’s now 1-1 in Limitless. He has his eyes on getting in the Vacationland Cup this summer.

* A male interviewer then talked to Green and Tuckman. They said they are usually a tag team. They vowed to return and dominate the tag team division. Yes, they are goofballs, like Pretty Deadly, but Australian hillbillies.

* In the ring, Rich Palladino announced the location of this year’s Vacationland Cup on Aug. 9 will be in Lewiston. He was interrupted by Jose Zamora, who has his body camera around his neck and he’s dressed to wrestle. The commentators noted he wasn’t scheduled for a match. He demanded silence, which of course got loud boos. Out of the back came Dirty Dango! Dango marched into the ring and hit a piledriver on the kid. Dango got mad as he spoke on the mic. He wants a match against a real opponent! Out of the back came Bear Bronson!

2. Bear Bronson vs. Dirty Dango. Bear charged into the ring and they immediately traded punches, and rolled to the floor and traded chops at ringside. They fought along the wall and away from the ring. They finally got back into the ring at 3:30. Bronson hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Dango leapt off a chair and over the top rope onto Bronson on the floor, drawing a “Sabu!” chant. In the ring, he got a nearfall at 6:00. Dango hit a slingshot guillotine leg drop onto a folded chair over the head. He hit a second one. Bronson dropped his weight onto Dango’s chest at 8:00.

Bronson hit some splashes in the corner and a Black Hole Slam. Dango hit some European Uppercuts, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 10:00. Bronson threw a chair at Dango’s head, then he hit the Fire Thunder Driver (Rikishi-style piledriver) onto the folded chair for the pin. That was an inspired brawl, and the energy of the commentators really aided it, too. They shook hands and hugged.

Bear Bronson defeated Dirty Dango at 11:02.

* Outside, Bronson was interviewed; it appears this was right after the match. He said he’s a “changed man.”

* A video package announced that Matt & Jeff Hardy will be at the Vacationland Cup!!! Sam Leterna joined commentary.

3. Little Mean Kathleen vs. Davienne. It’s been a few months since I’ve seen Davienne; she has the height and overall size advantage; my guess is she’s closer to 5’9″. She immediately stomped on LMK. Kathleen bit Davienne’s wrist! The commentators noted it has been a few months since Davienne has been here, as she hit a sliding dropkick on LMK at 1:30. They got up, and Davienne hit some hard chops, and she kept Kathleen grounded. She placed LMK’s legs on the ropes and hit a DDT for a nearfall. LMK hit a Flatliner at 3:30. LMK ran up Davienne’s chest in the corner, then hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Davienne applied a deep Boston Crab, sat down on LMK’s back, and got the submission! That was pretty decisive! Davienne leaned into the camera and called out Gabby Forza!

Davienne defeated Little Mean Kathleen at 4:56.

* Davienne was interviewed backstage. She said she was a fill-in last year to replace Billie Starkz, and that ticked her off, because she was in great shape and didn’t get a call-back. “Statement made,” she said. She again called out Gabby Forza.

4. 23 Hazard vs. Conan Lycan in a Vacationland Cup qualifying match. Hazard reminds me of a young Nick Gage, but his face also looks like a young Shane Helms, and he is a hated heel here. He came out first and spoke on the mic, but it was hard to hear him. Lycan has the massive body of a Jake Something or a Brian Cage; this should be a squash, right? The crowd chanted, “Lycan’s gonna kill you!” Hazard poked Lycan in the chest until Conan grabbed the finger and twisted it. Lycan tossed him straight up in the air, and that popped the crowd, then a bodyslam at 1:00, then a Lionsault for a believable nearfall. (I wouldn’t have minded if that was it!) Leterna talked about his combination of size and agility.

Lycan set up for a dive, but Hazard caught him with a knee. Hazard pushed Lycan face-first into the ring post. In the ring, Hazard hit a dropkick and a baseball slide dropkick to the floor at 3:00, and he punched Lycan on the floor. In the ring, Hazard hit a crossbody block into the corner, then a modified Stomp for a nearfall. He tied up Lycan’s legs and jawed at the crowd. Lycan hip-tossed the kid across the ring, then he hit a release Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 5:30. Hazard hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Lycan hit a Gut-wrench Powerbomb, then a spinning Stormbreaker slam off his shoulders for the pin. Fun and perfect length for this.

Conan Lycan defeated 23 Hazard at 6:25 to qualify.

* Backstage, Lycan was interviewed. He is feeling on top of the world, and he’s here to take over. He noted he is now 5-0 in Limitless. “I might have something shiny and bright in my future.”

* The same interviewer spoke to 23 Hazard, who was livid that he faced Lycan. He said that the match shouldn’t count.

5. “Swipe Right” Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. “Scotty “2 Hotty” Scott Garland and Keagan Garland. I have seen Scotty 2 Hotty’s son just once so far; he’s really thin and needs to fill out. Of course, we had loud “Swipe Left!” chants. Keagan and Baylor opened. The commentators talked about how SR went toe-to-toe with Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Keagan hit some armdrags on each of SR, and the crowd was really impressed with the teen. Scotty 2 Hotty finally got in at 4:30 and took forever to take off his shirt, and he played with his bucket hat. SR yanked him into their corner and choked him. S2H pushed the heels into each other. Baylor shoved the ref. The ref bodyslammed Baylor at 8:00! That popped the crowd!

Baylor clotheslined Keagan over the top rope, and Smokes attacked the kid on the floor. In the ring, SR remained in charge and worked over Keagan. Baylor hit a running neckbreaker at 11:00. This was all fairly basic but fine. S2H finally got the hot tag at 13:30 and hit some jab punches and some clotheslines on Baylor, and he got a nearfall, but Smokes made the save. The Taylors each backed an opponent into an opposite corner and hit 10 punches. Keagan hit a bulldog. Scotty hit his bulldog and The Worm on Baylor. Scotty was thrown to the floor, but then Keagan hit the Worm for the pin on Smokes! An alright match; the crowd was really into it.

“Scotty 2 Hotty” Scott Garland and Keagan Garland defeated “Swipe Right” Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor at 16:37.

* Keagan spoke on the mic, saying his dad has not stopped talking for the past month about how excited he was to do this show. Scott took the mic and noted he graduated from high school across the street. He said he missed too many days in high school because he was already competing in WWF in 1993. Scotty called his daughter (probably age 15 to 20) to the ring, and he did the Worm with both of his kids. (Her Worm needs some work!!) She took off her shoes, tried again, and did a better one.

* Intermission was edited out. They set up the steel cage during the break. I want to stress that this is a particularly tall cage. I’ve seen a few recently that were barely taller than the top rope, but this was is big. It’s a good thing they are in such a big room for room for it.

6. Gabby Forza, Ace Romero, Aaron Rourke, and a mystery partner vs. Aiden Aggro, J-Heru, Channing Thomas, and Anthony Greene (w/Sidney Bakabella) in a steel cage ‘Warzone’ match. This has War Games rules with two starting. A large garage door opened, and the heels arrived together on a Jeep! A really cool visual. The heels all wore camouflage pants, and several wore plain white T-shirts. They are dressed for a fight, not a match. Anthony Greene got in to start, and he was wearing a beret. Aaron Rourke came out for the babyface team. I didn’t hear the bell, so I started the stopwatch as they charged at each other and brawled.

The commentators speculated on who would be the mystery partner; one suggested it could be Bear Bronson (which of course, immediately rules him out.) Rourke tossed Greene into the cage walls several times. A commentator suggested either Conan Lycan or Calvin Tankman (so rule them out as the mystery partner, too.) Aiden Aggro entered at 5:00 sharp, so even though I didn’t hear the bell, it must have been right as they charged at each other. Rourke hit a top-rope Meteora. Greene tossed powder into Rourke’s eyes, allowing the heels to take control in a two-on-one beatdown.

Gabby Forza evened the teams at two each at 7:00. She got both heels on her back and hit a double Samoan Drop! WOW! J-Heru entered to give the heels the advantage. J-Heru struck Aaron in the back with a chair, and he jabbed it into Gabby’s stomach. Ace Romero evened the teams at 11:30. (He’s late!) He hit the heels over the head with garbage cans. He powerbombed Greene onto J-Heru, then he Pounced Aggro into the cage wall! Channing Thomas entered, and the heels hit all the babyfaces with kendo sticks.

Channing hit a piledriver on Gabby. The mystery partner was Dezmond Cole, who has been out with a leg injury for several months!!! Cole entered at 18:00 to a massive pop. All eight got up and brawled. Cole hit a spin kick on Channing and a suplex. The heels were all whipped into the cage walls. Greene and Channing hit a team powerbomb move on Dezmond for a nearfall at 22:00. Rourke hit a springboard Spanish Fly. Two heels hit Coast-to-Coast dropkicks. Ace hit a second-rope frogsplash on Greene for a nearfall at 24:30.

Sidney Bakabella struck a ref at ringside, and he unlocked the chain on the door, and the heels bailed to the floor. Several of the babyfaces followed, and they fought on the floor. I think just about everyone had a cut and was bleeding. Dezmond Cole climbed to the top of the cage! He hit a Swanton Bomb onto everyone on the floor, earning a “holy shit!” chant at 26:30. (And unlike in TNA, everyone did a great job of catching and protecting him.) Gabby dragged Greene into the ring and hit a spear. Romero hit a Package Piledriver. Dezmond hit a Swanton Bomb and pinned Greene. A very good brawl.

Dezmond Cole, Gabby Forza, Ace Romero, and Aaron Rourke vs. J-Heru, Aiden Aggro, Channing Thomas, and Anthony Greene in a Warzone match at 27:31.

* Dezmond Cole cut a backstage promo, saying he’s been waiting to come back and get that reaction. He’s back to get his title back, too. In another backstage promo, Channing Thomas and Sidney Bakabella spoke, and Channing said he needs to go on vacation for a few months. However, Sam Leterna informed him he has to defend his title on June 28 against Gabby Forza.

Final Thoughts: Unfortunately, this show didn’t air live on Saturday due to some technical issues. I had heard between when this occurred and when it was released that Cole was the mystery partner, and seen many photos of the dive off the top of the cage. So, my surprise was ruined. That said, it was a very good War Games-style match, and the crowd was totally into it. This venue was a perfect space for this show. Bronson-Dango was an inspired brawl. The opening four-way was fun. The Garlands father-and-son tag was fine. A good overall show. This is free on YouTube and is well worth checking out.