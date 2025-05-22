AEW Dynamite rating for the Double Or Nothing go-home week edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 575,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from the 682,000 viewership average for last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.15 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.17 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Rough numbers for Dynamite against the first game of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, which drew 5.726 million viewers on TNT. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 697,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo despite running against the first game of the NBA Western Conference Finals, which delivered 4.989 million viewers for ESPN. One year ago, the May 22, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 713,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Double Or Nothing go-home week edition.