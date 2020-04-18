WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s television show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-King Corbin vs. Drew Gulak in a Men’s Money in the Bank match qualifier.

-Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans in a Women’s Money in the Bank match qualifier.

-Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke and Carmella for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell's POV: WWE is also advertising the beginning of Triple H's 25th anniversary celebration, a history piece on Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, and the third part of the Jeff Hardy video series. Smackdown will be broadcast live from the Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center without fans in attendance.



