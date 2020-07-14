AEW Dark preview: FTW Title match and six additional matches announced for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-The Dark Order vs. Shawn Dean, Will Hobbs, and Joe Alonzo.

-Luther and Serpentico vs. Pineapple Pete and Brady Pierce.

-Ricky Starks vs. Robert Anthony.

-Brandi Rhodes and Allie vs. Diamante and Rache Chanel.

-Marko Stunt vs. Michael Nakazawa.

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon.

-Brian Cage vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the FTW Championship.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.



The Best of The Boom features Tony Schiavone joining Jason Powell in this May 30, 2018 discussion in which he looks back on when he went to Ric Flair's house for his first pro wrestling assignment, his year with WWE, his one appearance for TNA Impact Wrestling, and more...

