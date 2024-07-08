Damon Kemp (Bobby Steveson) no longer under WWE contract

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Damon Kemp (Bobby Steveson) announced Monday that he is no longer under contract to WWE. “As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE,” Kemp wrote on social media. “Forever grateful for the people I met and the experiences I’ve had.”

Powell’s POV: Bobby signed with WWE in August 2021 and made a better transition to pro wrestling than his younger brother Gable. Bobby is good in the ring and does a nice job on the mic. He has been with the No Quarter Catch Crew faction and was not written off of NXT television. I’m surprised to see him go and I’m curious to see what’s next for him. Bobby’s brother Gable recently signed a contract with the Buffalo Bills of the NFL.