WWE Raw results (7/8): Powell’s live review of the MITB fallout show with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega, Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,624)

Ottawa, Ontario at Canadian Tire Centre

Aired live July 8, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of the Money in the Bank premium live event… World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest was shown walking backstage… Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were on commentary, and Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer…

CM Punk made his entrance. McAfee stated that it was an honor to be back on commentary and said he’s missed everyone (he missed the last two Raw shows due to the death of his father-in-law). Punk said it’s been so long since he’s been in Ottawa.

Punk said he had a lot to get off his chest, but he said he wanted to start by acknowledging someone he’s shared the ring with. Punk recalled referring to John Cena as the New York Yankees and then congratulated him on his retirement. Punk said he doesn’t know what the future holds, but he would like to lace ’em up with Cena one more time before he goes.

Punk noted that Cena was not at the show and then turned his focus to Drew McIntyre. Punk said he was tempted to look under the ring for McIntyre, but he got himself suspended. Punk pointed to the big screen while footage aired of McIntyre snapping on the MITB post show and hitting Raw General Manager Adam Pearce with an elbow to the head.

Punk said unfortunately the ratings took a dip because McIntyre was on television. Punk said he’s been trying to teach McIntyre the lesson that there are consequences for his actions. Punk said McIntyre should not be surprised that he picked a fight with him and he fought back.

Punk recalled saying that McIntyre will never be champion again as long as he has air in his lungs. “Promise fulfilled,” Punk said. Punk noted that he wants to get his hands on McIntyre and he can’t do that if McIntyre is suspended.

Punk said he was fined $25,000 for his actions at MITB and called it money well spent. Punk said “keyboard warrior” McIntyre was fined $50,000. Punk asked “Jack Tunney or Adam Pearce” to lift the suspension of McIntyre and then called for Pearce to come out.

Seth Rollins made his entrance. Punk left the ring. Punk sat on the broadcast table and put on McAfee’s headsets for a brief chat with Cole. Rollins entered the ring and leaned against the ropes while looking down at Punk, who was still seated on the broadcast table.

“So let me get this straight, now you want to sit on the sidelines,” Rollins said. Rollins said he knows Punk loves the spotlight and encouraged him to get in the ring before questioning whether Punk was afraid he would kick his ass.

Punk recalled warning Rollins that the last time they spoke he warned Rollins that it was the only time he would let him speak disrespectfully to him. Punk warned Rollins to watch what he said. Rollins mockingly said he wouldn’t dare speak disrespectfully to the Best in the World.

Rollins asked Punk why the saying actions have consequences applies to everyone in Punk’s life but Punk. Rollins questioned why Punk stuck his nose in his business after he warned him not to. “Your business?” Punk asked. Punk said he was handling his own business.

Punk assumed that Rollins would be more understanding given that he has a wife and daughter. Punk brought up McIntyre wearing the bracelet with Punk’s wife and dog’s name on it. Punk said that if he somehow screwed up Rollins being world champion “or whatever your little pipe dream is.” Rollins took offense.

Punk said he was trying to apologize legitimately. “I’m sorry, I apologize,” Punk said. “I didn’t mean to screw anything up for you. I’m a little snow blind with rage right now. I have a singular focus and I understand you do too and I’m sorry.”

Punk added that because it was Rollins, he couldn’t be that sorry. Punk said he always has an answer. Rollins called it gaslighting. Rollins called Punk the king of propaganda and said he’s the dumbest smart guy he’s ever met in his life.

Rollins said Punk hasn’t figured out that the world does not revolve around him. Rollins said Punk can be a selfish bastard and burn bridges anywhere else. Rollins said he’s let it slide because he’s above Punk. Rollins said he was willing to let Punk’s selfishness slide until he cost him the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins said becoming champion isn’t a pipe dream. He said Punk took it from him and now he will take from Punk. Rollins said he could take a cheap shot at Punk, but he knows his fragile little body isn’t 100 percent.

Rollins said Punk wouldn’t even be able to say McIntyre’s name once he’s cleared before Rollins snaps his arm and puts him back on the shelf. “Actions have consequences,” Rollins said before dropping the mic and leaving the ring…

Powell’s POV: This was a strong verbal exchange. There was no babyface or heel, it was two guys who are seeing things from their own perspective. It was perfect that Punk couldn’t simply apologize and move on, he had say what was on his mind.

Cole said he hoped that McAfee’s wife was doing well. McAfee said she was and gave a shout out to his wife and her family. They shifted the focus to the previously advertised matches…

Backstage, Adam Pearce spoke with Dominik Mysterio and asked him what his problem was. Dom said he didn’t want to team up with Liv Morgan. Pearce recalled Dom sticking his nose in the last few Women’s World Championship matches and told him the tag match was on.

Liv Morgan showed up after Pearce made his exit. Morgan said she felt so bad about what happened last week that she wanted to make it up to him by helping him show who the real daddy of the Mysterio family is. Dom said fine, but she better make sure they win. Morgan said they should go talk strategy and get ready for their match…

Jey Uso made his entrance while Cole boasted that he figured out how to use the flashlight on his phone while McAfee was away. Cole hyped Jey vs. Chad Gable for after the first commercial break… The ad for Tuesday’s NXT included the same shot of TNA’s Joe Hendry that closed NXT Heatwave… [C]

Chad Gable made his entrance. Gable had his ribs wrapped and sold an injury…

1. Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable. Jey sent Gable to ringside and tried to hit him with a suicide dive. Gable stuffed it and performed a suplex on the floor. [C] Gable performed a top rope headbutt, which Cole acknowledged just hit the arm of Uso. Gable was in control when the Wyatt Sicks lights wind down started. Jey speared a distracted Gable and pinned him.

Jey Uso defeated Chad Gable in 7:00.

After the match, Cole yelled that Jey should leave. Jey looked into the hard camera, said yeet, and then left the ring and ran to the back. The single note piano theme played as fog filled the ring and ringside area. The crowd’s holy shit chant was censored.

Nikki Cross, who has not been acknowledged by name since the Wyatt Sicks started, appeared at ringside in front of the broadcast table. Gable exited the ring and backed his way up the entrance aisle. Nikki turned to the broadcast team and left them with another box…

Backstage, Sheamus told Jackie Redmond that what they watched was weird. Redmond said they hoped to get clarification on what was in the box. Redmond congratulated Sheamus on 15 years in WWE. Sheamus said it took almost that long to understand the business.

Bronson Reed showed up and said they shouldn’t be celebrating Sheamus’s anniversary when he lost. Reed said he was the one with a match and called himself the future. Sheamus said that if Reed has been watching his career for the last 15 years, then he should know what happens when you interrupt him. Reed said he would fight Sheamus but not tonight. Reed said Sheamus could watch what he does to his mate Pete Dunne… [C]

Cole had McAfee open the box that Nikki Cross left. In a shocker, the box contained a VHS tape. Cole passed it off to a production crew member so the person could take it to the production truck…

Bronson Reed made his entrance followed by his opponent Pete Dunne. Cole said Dunne’s tag team partner Tyler Bate suffered an injury in last week’s tag team match on NXT television and would be out for a bit…

2. Bronson Reed vs. Pete Dunne. Reed clubbed the back of Dunne’s neck and then hoisted him up on his shoulders. Dunne applied a submission hold. Moments later, Dunne sent Reed to ringside and hit him with a forearm dive and a pair of moonsaults. The second moonsault knocked Reed off his feet. [C]

Dunne hit Reed with a running knee strike, which led to a two count. Dunne did joint manipulation and stomped on the left arm of Reed, who came right back with a Buckle Bomb and a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall.

Reed went to the ropes, but Dunne hit him with a step-up enzuigiri. Reed dumped Reed off the top rope and then hit him with a Tsunami before pinning him.

Bronson Reed defeated Pete Dunne in 7:20.

Reed sold his left arm afterward. Reed set up to hit his finisher again, but Sheamus ran out and fought him. Sheamus and Dunne worked over Reed. Sheamus drilled Reed with a Brogue Kick that cleared him from the ring.

Sheamus tried to celebrate with Dunne, who shoved him away and left the ring. Cole said the story was that Sheamus walked out on the Brawling Brutes and Dunne hasn’t forgotten…

Powell’s POV: Reed winning felt pretty obvious after they set up a future match with Sheamus. The post match angle was a bit of a surprise with Dunne shoving Sheamus. Here’s hoping that the creative team shows Dunne a little love while he’s working singles matches with Tyler Bate sidelined.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was walking backstage when he met up with Braun Strowman, The Miz, and R-Truth… [C]

[Hour Two] An ad aired for WWE SummerSlam with a rock music theme for the event that will be held in Cleveland on Saturday, August 3. Cole hyped tickets for SummerSlam and the Smackdown go-home show that will be held the night before the event…

Damian Priest was talking with Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito when Seth Rollins showed up and said he wanted to talk. Priest sent the other Judgment Day members on their way. Rollins said it’s better to be lucky than good. Rollins said Priest was very lucky and he was very good at MITB.

Rollins said he appreciated that Priest kept his word by not having the other Judgment Day members interfere. Rollins said he would keep his word by not going after the title while Priest holds it. Rollins said that as good as Priest was on Saturday, he will need to be better at SummerSlam.

Priest stopped Rollins from leaving. He said he kept his word and he knows Rollins would keep his. Priest said he still has a lot to prove. He said that they could throw the gentlemen’s agreement out the window.

Priest said that once he’s finished with Gunther, he would go to war with Rollins and all Rollins had to do was name the place. Rollins offered Priest a handshake, which Priest accepted. Rollins left and then Priest took a call and asked the person on the other end where they were…

Powell’s POV: Blowing off the stipulation two days after the match is kinda weak, but it does make Priest look like more of a fighting champion. Plus, I still assume the stipulation wouldn’t be in play long, as I suspect that Gunther will win the title at SummerSlam.

Musician Zac Brown was shown in the front row…

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire. Zayn said he’s no longer the underdog, he is a champion. Zayn said he has earned a certain level of respect that Bron Breakker didn’t bring to their match at MITB. Zayn said it’s one thing to knock him down, but it’s another thing to keep him down.

Bron Breakker made his entrance to his new theme that debuted at MITB. Breakker joined Zayn inside the ring and stared at him. Zayn asked Breakker why he was there and whether he was looking for a fight or a rematch. Zayn asked Breakker if he came out to say anything or if he would just keep staring at him all night.

Breakker said he came out to look Zayn in the eye while noting that he was the only man in the locker room who has beaten him. Breakker said there’s no reason for him to get a rematch. Suddenly, Breakker speared Zayn and then worked him over with punches. Referees and producers quickly intervened.

Breakker fought through the referees and producers to throw more punishment. Adam Pearce got Breakker to leave the ring. Pearce followed Breakker to ringside and asked what’s wrong with him. Breakker turned around and charged Zayn before spearing him at ringside.

Ilja Dragunov came out while Breakker was headed toward the back and had to be held back. Dragunov went to ringside and checked on Zayn… [C]

Powell’s POV: Breakker’s new theme isn’t nearly as generic as the last one, but it doesn’t do much for me. It’s good to see that there’s more to come from Zayn and Breakker (and perhaps Dragunov in a Triple Threat?).

An ad for Smackdown played up Solo Sikoa’s rise to power continuing, and Tiffany Stratton’s first appearance since winning the women’s MITB contract…

Sami Zayn was shown selling his ribs in the trainer’s room while Dragunov told Pearce that he wants a match with Breakker. Pearce made the match for later in the show…

Cole said MITB was a bittersweet event because they learned “that the greatest of all-time is going to hang up the boots.” A video package recapped John Cena’s retirement tour announcement while mainstream headlines were shown…

Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito made their entrance. The Miz and R-Truth sang as they headed to the ring and once they were inside it. The heels finally ended the misery by attacking the duo. Braun Strowman ran out to help his partners…

3. Braun Strowman, R-Truth, and The Miz vs. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito. Truth hit Carlito with John Cena moves early in the match heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] Strowman chokeslammed Balor and went for the pin, but McDonagh and Carlito broke it up. Strowman cleared the heels.

Truth begged to be tagged in. Strowman obliged and then they went to ringside and did a double freight train bit on Balor and Carlito. McDonagh was hiding in the timekeepers area. Strowman spotted him and chased him away from ringside. Truth played to the crowd and was hit by a shotgun dropkick from Balor, who then hit him with a Coup de Grace and pinned him…

Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito beat Braun Strowman, R-Truth, and The Miz in 8:15.

Backstage, CM Punk was talking with Adam Pearce, who said Punk is half the problem and he’s not medically cleared. Pearce said he would call Drew McIntyre to set up a meeting for next week to see if he’s in a place mentally to do business.

Pearce said he needed Punk to stay home. Pearce said he knows McIntyre likes to pick fights and Punk isn’t one to back down. Pearce said if it happens again, the match with McIntyre and title aspirations are out the window. Pearce told Punk to go home, pet Larry, and get healthy. Punk agreed to comply…

Powell’s POV: The hearts of some fans in Dayton, Ohio were just broken now that the fans were told Punk won’t be at next week’s show.

Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega were shown talking in a locker room while Cole hyped their match against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan… [C]