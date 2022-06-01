NXT In Your House lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT In Your House event that will be held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Championship (Breakker will lose the championship if he is disqualified)

-Mandy Rose vs. Wendy Choo for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Anthony for the NXT North American Championship

-Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Tag Titles

-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the NXT Tag Titles

-Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, and Two Dimes vs. Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro

Powell's POV: The losers of the six-man tag match will have to join the other team's crime family. Yes, really.