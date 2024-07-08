Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 43 results: Vetter’s review of Myron Reed vs. Moses the Deliverer vs. Rahim De La Suede in a three-way, Axel Ticher and Big Damo vs. The New Guys, Laynie Luck vs. Lili Ruiz

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 43)

Premiered July 7, 2024 via YouTube.com

Taped June 16, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at 2nd Shift Brewery

Reed Duthie was back on solo commentary. These matches are from a new taping, and for the first time, “Ascend” was held outdoors. There were perhaps 80 fans in attendance at this show. Duthie said this was taped on Father’s Day.

1. Laynie Luck defeated Lili Ruiz at 6:00. My first time seeing Ruiz; she has her long hair in two braids and was booed. Laynie dropped to her knees to mock Ruiz’s lack of height. Lili worked the left arm. Laynie hit a clothesline at 5:00, then a running boot to the side of the head for a nearfall. Ruiz hit a stunner for a nearfall. Laynie got a backslide for the pin. Okay match.

* A video package aired of “Warhorse” Jake Parnell defeating Rohit Raju in a recent episode. Parnell then attacked Kody Lane, who has been a babyface. We went to new footage of Lane backstage, and he was upset at Parnell.

2. “Sanity” Axel Ticher and Big Damo defeated “The New Guys” Jake Bosche and Scott Stanley at 8:20. This was the Glory Pro debut for Sanity. Duthie said Sanity’s combined ring experience is 39 years, while The New Guys combined experience is 2.5 years. Tischer and Jake opened, with Axel immediately tying up the left arm, and Sanity worked Jake over. Stanley entered and hit a double Blockbuster at 3:00. Damo applied a Boston Crab on Stanley and kept Scott grounded. Tischer hit a Lungblower to the back, and Damo hit a senton for a nearfall. Tischer hit a release suplex, and Damo hit a senton for a nearfall at 5:30.

Bosche got a hot tag and hit some back elbows and kicks to the guts of both opponents, then an axe kick. He hit a top-rope frogsplash for a nearfall at 7:00. Stanley hit a German Suplex. The New Guys hit a team neckbreaker & powerbomb move on Tischer, but Damo made the save. Damo hit a Vader Bomb at the same time Tischer hit a standing neckbreaker for the pin. Solid action. The Sanity duo is just so much bigger and thicker than the youngsters.

3. Rahim De La Suede (w/Cinko) defeated Myron Reed and Moses the Deliverer in a three-way at 10:05. Moses wore a white singlet while Rahim wore red pants. They all traded rollups in the first minute, all went for dropkicks, and had a standoff. Moses clotheslined Rahim to the floor, leaving Moses and Myron to trade quick reversals. Myron hit a Mafia Kick at 1:30. Rahim hit a standing moonsault on Reed for a nearfall. Rahim played with his hair too long and missed a frog splash. Moses hit some chops that literally ripped Rahim’s shirt off his body. Rahim put Moses in a Boston Crab at 4:30, but Myron made the save with a superkick on Rahim.

Moses hit a hard clothesline on Reed. Moses got a rollup on Myron for a believable nearfall, then Moses hit a double Northern Lights suplex for a nearfall, and they were all down at 7:00. Rahim hit a superkick on Myron; Moses hit a superkick on Rahim; Myron hit a superkick on Moses, and they were all down again. Rahim hit a Flatliner. Reed hit a kip-up stunner on Rahim. He put Rahim’s feet on the ropes and hit a Flatliner with Rahim crashing hard to the mat. Moses hit a springboard bulldog on Myron. Myron hit his stunner move, leaping over the top rope, and they crashed onto the concrete. In the ring, Rahim got a rollup on Reed, put his feet on the ropes for leverage, and scored the cheap pin. Good action.

Final Thoughts: The recent tapings were averaging 200 or so fans. It is a bit of a shock to the system to see perhaps 80 fans — 20 per side — at this outdoor show at a local brewery. Outdoor indy shows are always tough because it can look so empty, but this was a really small crowd. I wasn’t aware that Sanity had done a quick U.S. tour in June, and I don’t know how you pay for them with a gate this small. I can only presume the mat was really hot, as no wrestler was on it for too long; we had a lot of stand-up brawling, not back-and-forth tie-ups on the mat. This episode comes in at just 38 minutes … I believe that is four straight weeks of under 40 minutes. I do like that we once again had a video package of some key events from a recent episode.